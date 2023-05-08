Spanish Heritage Language Program brings comfort and community to native and bilingual speakers

Many native Spanish speakers have been discouraged from using Spanglish — a dialect of Spanish influenced by English — at some point in their lives. Some have even had answers on their Spanish tests marked as incorrect because they wrote an answer in a different dialect.

Because of these experiences, the Spanish Language Heritage Program was formed in 2000 by María Gillman, the former director of the program, who saw the program as a necessity for students with different linguistic abilities.

“We want students to feel proud of bilingualism, to feel proud of being Latinx,” Angélica Amezcua, current director of the program, said in Spanish.

Amezcua moved to California when she was 11, but she never had an opportunity to strengthen her Spanish in an academic setting, despite it being her native language. Instead, she was placed in English as a second language (ESL) classes, which were full of Hispanic students like her.

Even as she grew up and taught Spanish classes, Amezcua would have students tell her she spoke funny or would even correct her grammar in her native language. She explained that it was a taxing process to teach herself the rules of standard Spanish grammar to be able to teach her students.

Because of her experiences, Amezcua feels humble and grateful that her program at UW offers students like her the space to learn Spanish without dismissing their dialects and identities. She also aims to teach students why Spanish classes might not have been offered to them, citing the laws in California, Massachusetts, and Arizona that severely limited dual language programs.

“We don’t talk about a right or wrong way [to speak Spanish],” Amezcua said in Spanish about the courses.

Instead, the curriculum introduces themes such as linguistic diversity and Spanish cultures around the world. Her three main goals for the program are that students reclaim their bilingualism, feel a sense of community, and gain the tools necessary to overcome obstacles.

“And more than anything, they deserve to be at UW,” Amezcua said.

Each of the four classes offered highlight a different aspect of learning Spanish. The first course in the series, SPAN 216: Spanish for Heritage Learners, focuses on building up the confidence of students who might not have taken a formal Spanish class before. SPAN 314: Spanish for Bilingual/Heritage Students explores topics of immigration and different movements in Spanish and Hispanic history, while SPAN 315, an extension of SPAN 314, assigns the book “Solito” to read throughout the quarter and talks about different capitals students bring to the classroom. The final class, SPAN 316: Stylistics and Composition for Heritage Students, finishes the series by giving an introduction to literature, genres, and other movements in Spanish history.

Spanish teaching assistant Melisa Miralles, who teaches the first course in the series, moved to the United States from Argentina in 2020 to teach Spanish in Arkansas. There, she taught 200-level classes, the highest level offered, and noticed that most of her heritage students already knew everything she was teaching.

“They needed something else,” Miralles said.

She is grateful that there is a program for Spanish speaking students at UW that is geared toward native and bilingual students. In SPAN 216, Miralles said she spends a lot of time building up her students’ confidence during what she calls her “healing circles.”

“[They’re] not the same person [at the end of the semester] as the one who came into the class for the first time,” Miralles said about her students.

Miralles sees the program not just as a way to validate linguistic diversity and experiences, but also as a form of social justice. She said that while some of her students go on to continue the program, she unfortunately has many graduating students that weren’t aware of the program before they joined her course. Both Miralles and Amezcua hope that more students will hear about the series earlier so they’re able to complete it before they graduate.

Berenice Arias, a second-year nursing undergraduate, took SPAN 314 in the fall of 2022 to fill a gap in her schedule.

“I had remembered just how much I enjoyed my high school level Spanish classes, so I figured college Spanish [classes] would be great,” Arias said.

She started the program, because she felt that her Spanish was advanced and wanted a greater emphasis on learning cultural topics instead of grammar and conjugations.

“I really liked the way [the course] was structured in terms of learning,” Arias said.

The course was very interactive between both peers and the professor, which gave Arias a greater sense of community.

With a class of less than 30 students, Arias felt that everyone was kind to each other, and even met one of her closest friends through the course. She felt comfortable in the class and didn’t feel like anyone’s Spanglish was discouraged.

“It was really nice to be around people who spoke the same language [and people I] could relate to on different life experiences,” Arias said, “Overall, I would really recommend [the program].”

While the program is still small, Amezcua and the teaching assistants hope more people will hear about it and join. Amezcua has tabled at the HUB, talked to student advisors, and is planning on putting up posters to spread awareness of the program.

“Don’t be afraid of your level of Spanish,” Amezcua said.

If you’re worried that your Spanish isn’t good enough, Amezcua reassured that “this class is perfect for you.”

More information on the Spanish Heritage Language Program can be found on their website, and Amezcua can be reached at aamezcua@uw.edu with any questions about the program.

Reach writer McKenna Sweet at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mckenna_319

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.