Staff Picks: 7/10-7/14

What we’re watching

Laura Schladetzky, engagement editor (@LSchladetzky)

From the moment I heard its name, I knew “Love Island” was the ultimate in trashy television. I thought my friends who watched it were insane, and by simply looking at the 66 episodes per season on Hulu, I was terrified at the notion that anyone would dedicate so many hours of their life to what I deemed “The British Bachelor”.

But last summer, when I visited my best friend in England, season eight was airing. She was obsessed, so, every night as we stumbled home from the Tower of London or Bath Abbey, we put our feet up, sat on the couch, and watched that night's episode. I, of course, became addicted to that season, addicted to what I still believe was the best TV couple of all time, Davide and Ekin-Su. And when I continued watching the show when I got home it was such a wonderful way to stay close with my long-distance friend and keep a piece of that country in my life.

This summer means that, once again, I’m glued to my laptop every night as I stay up to date on the newest season, and I must admit that “Love Island” has become a phenomenon in my life. I talk to everyone I know about the show, all my friends are watching, and even most of my coworkers know about the show's progression. I fell in love with the routine, and despite the daunting commitment of one episode a night, I’ve found that the beauty of “Love Island” is its casual nature. We get to know the islanders little by little, and experience the progression of their relationships in something close to real time. It’s addicting, dumb, and everything that trash TV should be. I love knowing that every night for one hour, I am allowed to dedicate all of my energy to these Brits “cracking on”.

What we’re listening to

Chloe Peterson, writer, (@cpphoto_)

I spent two solid days this week only listening to Sufjan Stevens’ entire discography. I don’t know what that says about my emotional state, but at least I’ve been out working in the garden and staring at the sea while doing that, so I think we’re at net neutral.

My favorites from him this week include “Fourth of July” (topical, seeing as my ears were assaulted by firework noises for the past 10 days), “Futile Devices - Live” (one of my S-tier cry in the car songs), “Concerning the UFO sighting near Highland, Illinois” (this one itches my brain like no other), “City of Roses” (I might be just a tad homesick), and “Make Out in My Car - Sufjan Stevens Version” (which is technically by Moses Sumney, but this collaboration between the two of them was my Endgame).

Moving past that two-day delirium, I’ve also been reveling in the sheer amount of new releases from my favorite artists. Starting up with the biggest one for me is Hozier’s “Unknown / Nth” which has had me shaking, crying, and on the floor (as his music tends to do).

I’ve also been rocking out to Seattle local King Sheim’s latest album, but specifically the songs “Dance Jenny (Live),” “Round for Round (Live),” and "In the Crowd (Live),” which are incredible in the recording but absolutely devastating (in a good way) in person.

What we’re reading

Julia Dudley, writer, (@juliakdudley)

I’ve been reading Leo Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina” since May, which feels like so long ago. It’s been hard to read with finals, moving out of my dorm, and getting ready to study abroad; but I feel like I finally have time to enjoy it now that I’m in Italy. Also, I will openly admit, I bought it after ducking into Magus Books to evade some rain just so that I would have something to read on campus that would make me look smart. I’m real.

I’m only roughly 250 pages in out of an 800-page book, so don’t spoil it for me. So far it’s like if the Kardashians were Russian and came about 150 years earlier. There are proposals, affairs, life-altering illnesses, attractive men, attractive women, sporting events, and they’re all super rich. As someone who often tries to predict plots of books before they’re finished, I absolutely cannot predict where this book is going. Like I said, I’m barely a quarter of the way in, and I feel like I’ve read three books worth of plot already. But it’s not overwhelming, like some books with many plots can be.

Once you get into the story, it feels like you’re just a witness to their gossip девочка (girl) lives. They are the Serena van der Woodsens, the Lonely Boys, the Blair Waldorfs of 19th-century Russia. Instead of Constance Billard St. Jude’s School, they attend horse races and teas after operas. They probably also go to polo matches in Gossip Girl, but I’ve only seen the first three seasons. It’s not the same after they leave for college.

What we’re doing

Sarah Pabin, writer, (@sarahpabin)

Being home after months of life in a triple dorm room means relearning what it’s like to be alone.

While I would usually fill the days in my bedroom with reading and drawing, I have taken on a new hobby, one that many of my fellow UW students also partake in: crochet.

I put off understanding this unfamiliar craft for months at school, worried it would be too cumbersome. However, from the moment I picked up a pack of crochet hooks at my hometown Michaels, I haven’t been able to stop.

For those that are unfamiliar, crocheting is like knitting with more yarn and less of a time commitment. In two short weeks, I have mastered the single, double, and triple crochet as well as the beautiful lover’s knot. Not only is stitching relaxing, it is also an outlet for my creativity. My current project is a sweater for my mom, built from my own pattern.

What is most important to me as a college student is the ability to create sustainable and cheap (emphasis on the cheap) fashion with my own two hands. These articles of clothing and accessories are relatively easy to make and exciting to share with those I love.

Come winter quarter, I will be ready for phase two: crocheting with friends. But for now, I have another activity that brings contentment in solitude.

Reach Engagement Editor Laura Schladetzky, writer Chloe Peterson, writer Julia Dudley, and writer Sarah Pabin at arts@dailyuw.com.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.