Staff Picks: 7/31-7/4

What we’re watching

Anna Brunner, writer

I fear that all my friends are getting really tired of my constant ramblings about AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” so I have turned to this column to share my love. This show is ruling my summer, invading my brain, and making it so that every time I find myself driving past a farm or walking through Georgia-esque greenery I can’t help but say, “Woah, this is just like The Walking Dead.” It’s no surprise my friends are getting tired of me.

Despite “The Walking Dead” being hugely relevant in popular culture and, thus, cementing itself as one of the most profound pieces of zombie-related fiction within the genre, I somehow missed the memo that the show was actually good. From fantastic acting performances to great writing, I am completely hooked on the plot and invested in what’s going to happen to my favorite group of extremely traumatized individuals. I swear all I wanna do is give Rick Grimes a hug and tell him everything is going to be okay.

I really enjoy consuming media that gives me space to think, and “The Walking Dead” is no exception. The show poses several moral questions that develop over multiple episodes to allow the viewer to really sit with each scenario and wonder what they would do if they were the one in charge.

My avid viewing of this show has also imbued me with a really strong urge to fight a zombie, and has deluded me into thinking I would be good at that. Hopefully, this delusion is never put to the test.

Though I’m only on season five, I can say with certainty that this show is going to be one of my favorites once I reach the end. Unless, of course, all my favorite characters get eaten by zombies.

What we’re listening to

Mackenzie Oliver, writer

Like many other pretentious music listeners, I started collecting vinyl records in high school. My hobby was put on hold when I moved to Seattle, because my record player did not make the journey with me. In making up for lost time and deciding which records come with me next year, I’ve been revisiting my albums of the summer.

“The Velvet Underground & Nico” (1967): I am nothing if not The VU’s number-one defender. “I’ll Be Your Mirror” is timeless and “Femme Fatale” is THE hot girl summer anthem. Despite what the elderly man in Trader Joe’s said to me last year, I did not steal my t-shirt from my grandpa: teenage girls also enjoy Lou Reed’s lyricism.

Lucy Dacus’ “Home Video” (2021): I feel the same way about Lucy Dacus’ music as I feel about my own diary: it’s depressing and ingenious. “Hot & Heavy,” “Brando,” and “Thumbs” are the trilogy of my dreams… and my nightmares. It’s truly the perfect album for sad girl summer.

Tame Impala’s “The Slow Rush” (2020): I bought this from Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard after waiting in line for hours in a heat wave. To me, “Tomorrow’s Dust” feels just like that. I’m not going to be the person who reminds you that “Tame Impala is just one guy,” but I will tell you that “Borderline” on vinyl will change your life.

Narrowing it down to three records in 250 words was the most I’ve used my brain all summer.

You’ll soon find me gearing up for the packing process, where I’ll decide which of my three ABBA records deserves a spot in the college house. Spoiler, it’s all of them.

What we’re reading

Chloe Peterson, writer

I’ve been trying to recapture the magic of reading I lost somewhere in high school for years now, and I think that we’re finally getting somewhere this summer. At some point, reading for pleasure became a secondary activity, drowned out by the need to read for class, do other homework, and recuperate from school.

However, this summer we’re getting back on the horse as I work my way through the Seattle Public Library’s Book Bingo: Adult Summer Reading 2023. I started with Ocean Vuong’s “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” as I sat by the water and stared into nothingness as needed.

From there, I revisited Rick Riordan’s “The Lightning Thief,” reveling in the nostalgia of it all, despite being taken aback by how mean, and slightly dated the book can be in its descriptions of its characters. I look forward to the TV adaptation being kinder than its source material.

I then started my current read: “Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex” by Angela Chen. I’d actually been meaning to read this book for years. Although I was wary of its potential to either be harmful to the asexual community, or simply redundant information for someone who has been living on the asexual spectrum their whole life, and has known it for almost seven years.

However, “Ace” is a pleasant surprise, as it worked through Chen’s experiences to ground and direct discussion of asexuality on many levels.

I would highly recommend it to anyone who wants to learn more about the asexual spectrum; it’s made several friends of mine come to realizations about themselves and is a worthwhile text to engage with. Happy reading!

What we’re doing

Zinnia Hansen, writer

Being an aspirational runner, every summer I promise myself I’ll finally get in shape. I buy a cute pair of running shoes, I design routes through the public trails that crisscross the neighborhoods of my hometown, and I make a plan to reward myself with ice cream.

Regardless of my good intentions, I’ve only ever managed to wheeze my way through an “almost” mile before I abandon my heart health to exercise what I’ve convinced myself is a more important muscle: my brain.

But finally, I’ve figured out how to trick myself into running. After my two-and-a-half hour long morning Zoom class, I squeeze into a swimsuit, pull on a pair of shorts, tie up my HOKAs, and dash out the door.

I get the hard part out of the way first, jogging up to the top of the hill. Then, gasping for breath, I sprint with my arms raised as if to exalt the blue sky, down along the wild-flower peppered cliffside. At the beach, I reward myself by washing off my sweat in the freezing water of the sound.

Alas, I’m not yet strong enough to do a full loop. After my ice bath, I take a stroll home, eating the blackberries I find along the way.

Reach writers Anna Bruner, Mackenzie Oliver, Chloe Peterson, and Zinnia Hansen at arts@dailyuw.com.

