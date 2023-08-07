Staff Picks: 8/07-8/11

What we’re watching

Piper Davidson, general sections editor (@piperdavs)

After watching approximately 12 hours worth of TikTok clips edited over videos of soap-cutting, I finally bit the bullet, opened up Netflix, and watched an episode of “Suits” all the way through.

For those of you who have never heard of the show, it follows the lives of several lawyers at one of New York City’s top law firms, as they navigate personal and professional battles. Initially, I was afraid that I wouldn’t find the show compelling on a bigger screen, albeit with a little less brain rot than TikTok clips. However, the opposite occurred. I found myself glued to the screen as I watched Harvey Specter and Mike Ross yell at well-dressed business men and colleagues while partaking in their own morally questionable pursuits. I may only be on the first season, but I have become deeply invested in the slow burn of Mike and Rachel , and maybe even Harvey and Donna?

Suits is made for every girl who talked too much as a child, and was told she should become a lawyer because she’s “bossy.” The characters talk at a speed that matches my internal monologue, and there really is something so satisfying about a successful argument playing out exactly as the smarter party planned. It’s witty, clever, and all-around enjoyable.

While the show may be a bit dated, the acting holds up overtime. Even in 2011, Meghan Markle was able to steal the show, her scenes are often some of my favorite. If you enjoy watching smartly dressed men dramatically slam folders on to tables, badass women often outsmarting said men, and wide angle shots of Manhattan, this is the show for you.

And trust me, the real thing is even better than the increasingly addicting TikTok clips.

What we’re listening to

Dominique Visperas, writer (@dominiquevisp)

I’m a sucker for experimental sounds. It may sound a bit unconventional, but I love what many deem “noise music.” And I’ve found that K-pop artists do it best. They’re not afraid to test their music’s boundaries, with some making it a discography staple.

Stray Kids is known for their experimental sounds. While many songs do this justice, “ITEM” is my current favorite. The song showcases the rapping talents of the group while utilizing sounds straight out of a video game.

“Fire Alarm” [ by NCT DREAM features alarm sounds and a cacophony of different beats for its chorus. I was lucky enough to have heard this live, and let me tell you, it makes you want to jump.

“DICE” by NMIXX resembles a compilation of songs. The song features tempo switch-ups and beat changes to piece its parts together. It’s a pattern I noticed in other songs, such as “I GOT A BOY” by Girls’ Generation.

“I’ll Make You Cry” by aespa features a tech-like melody, which goes well with the group’s futuristic concept. The song showcases the group’s vocal prowess with a heavy synth sound.

“WIN” by ATEEZ is the epitome of hype music. The intense percussion and heavy beat carry throughout, with the ending’s overload of electronic noise as a bonus. As another group known for their powerful music, “WIN” is a discography delight.

Obviously, this isn’t everything (I’ve got an unhealthily long playlist to prove it). But the beauty of noise music lies in the song’s endless possibilities. And that sheer potential always leaves me anticipating what artists bring next.

What we’re reading

Justin Shen, writer (@justinnshen)

I typically write about movies for The Daily, so it’s no surprise that I chose books this summer to read in preparation for their movie adaptations to be released this fall.

The first is “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, a nonfiction account of how in the early 1900s, the Osage people became unimaginably wealthy after finding oil under the “worthless” land they were forced onto by the government, and how they were systematically exploited and murdered by the white community as a result. The novel covers the fledgling FBI’s investigation, led by a literal cowboy detective named Tom White and his team of undercover agents.

The book illustrates how violence and evil don’t just exist under the surface, bubbling up like oil or blood, but are actually written into the laws and bureaucracy of “civilized” society. The FBI’s investigation is a fascinating read of how criminal justice evolved from a frontier justice system to an academic, forensic style.

It’s a brutal and infuriating read, but a critical look into a forgotten period of history. I’d pretty much never heard of the Osage murders before I heard about this book. Grann’s sparse prose gives the book a propulsive pace and accentuates the horror of the events. The scope of the conspiracy, when it’s finally laid out, is devastating to not just imagine, but to know it actually happened and is still playing out to this day.

Martin Scorsese’s adaptation of it, starring the legends Leonardo DiCaprio [ and Robert De Niro [ will be released this fall and I can’t wait to see it.

What we’re doing

Lucas Amrine, Editor-in-Chief (@amrine_luke)

This week, I wish I could say I’ve been off exploring new places, trying out new recipes, or really anything exciting. Instead, I’ve been tied to my phone, obsessively following what can only be described as one of the wildest weeks in recent college sports history as the effective dissolution of the Pac-12 has happened before our eyes in real time.

I’ll leave the in-depth analysis to the experts in our sports section, but as a Washingtonian through and through, it was very interesting seeing the historic rivalry between UW and WSU reach a new level as the two schools part ways for the first time in decades.

No matter how things shake out come Aug. 2, 2024 (the day UW and Oregon officially enter the Big 10), we’ll all be looking back at the flurry of rumors and reports from this week for years to come.

