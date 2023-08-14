Staff Picks: 8/14-8/18

What we’re watching

Ty Gilstrap, Sports Editor (@ty_gilstrap)

It’s official, A24 has taken over Hollywood.

The studio synonymous with indie film culture has been sweeping award shows since its founding a little over a decade ago. This week, I stumbled across one of its semi-recent award-winners, “Minari,” starring Steven Yeun and Yeri Han. Since its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, director Lee Isaac Chung’s film has racked up a list of accolades, most notably a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film and a nomination for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

And it’s not difficult to understand why critics love it, as the tender and gentle film beautifully chronicles a Korean-American family moving from California to their new home in America’s heartland. After settling down in Arkansas, Jacob, played by Yuen, attempts to craft a farm full of Korean vegetables — a dream he believes will finally remove his family from the loathsome job of chicken sexing. But, when the accompanying home turns out to be a trailer far removed from any remnants of civilization, complex familial dynamics are placed underneath the spotlight.

Spectacular shots of the Ozark are interspersed throughout, and for those of you who consume most movies via three-minute increments on TikTok, you won’t have to wait long to hear the popular trending sound, “Jacob and the Stone,” by Emile Mosseri.

“Minari” streams exclusively on-demand on Amazon Prime.

What we’re listening to

Chloe Peterson, writer (@cpphoto)

I’m no stranger to the Seattle music scene.

As a musician, avid concert-goer, and person incapable of going through my day without a soundtrack, I spend a lot of time searching for new bands. Therefore, through a stroke of luck, Hinge, and friends in the local scene, I stumbled across my new favorite band.

Zookraught — a local punk trio that just kicked off a nationwide tour — has been wreaking havoc on my typically indie-folk playlists as I’ve been looping their most recent EP, “GRIP IT SHAKE IT.” My favorite tracks on it are “Bank” and “Your God.”

In a similar punk vein (I’m clearly on the start of a new phase here), I’ve been enjoying the Milwaukee-based band SCAM LIKELY. Their name is a running joke in my friend group and it was a very happy accident that I found them. “Domestic Bliss”is my current favorite song, although I have a soft spot for their entire “Getting Worse” album.

Honorable mentions include Wasia Project’s “impossible”, Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!”, Mitski’s “Bug Like an Angel”, Nep’s “Fender”, and last but certainly not least, Big Thief’s “Vampire Empire”.

Whether it be punk or indie, happy listening!

What we’re reading

Hannah Bahram Pour, writer (@hbpbpp)

When I first picked up Hanya Yanagihara’s “A Little Life,” I already knew I was in for a heartbreak. And let’s be honest, with the weight alone — the book being 832 pages long — I knew that it would be no easy feat.

“A Little Life” tells the story of four friends who meet in college and the lasting bond they formed that follows them for the rest of their lives. The novel focuses on the life and relationships formed around Jude St. Francis, who grows up to be a successful lawyer in New York City, as he struggles to cope with his traumatic childhood memories.

Through powerful depictions of love and brotherly bonds, Yanagihara explores difficult topics related to sexual assault, mental health, and more. With each turn of the page, I could feel myself getting more and more drawn into the book and more invested in the characters' lives. It’s safe to say that this book consumed me whole.

Yanagihara’s ability to capture the emotional complexities of the relationships between the characters while exploring the psychology of trauma makes it a must read in order to understand more of what it means to be human.

Despite being a long book covering difficult subjects, I can confidently say that it is one of the best books that I have ever read and I know that I will be picking it up again.

What we’re doing

Piper Davidson, General Sections Editor (@piperdavs)

Having returned from my A-term study abroad, I have found myself slightly lost on what to do with my time. Staying with my parents, taking online classes, and of course editing articles, only takes up so many hours in the day. My current remedy to this post-travel boredom has been endless biking through my neighborhood.

Roughly two years ago, my little brother bought an e-bike. While I first was unsure of the bike’s purpose, I have quickly grown to understand its novelty. There are few greater pleasures than putting your headphones in, zoning out, and biking lap after lap.

I have carefully curated a three-mile loop through my neighborhood, that I will bike 4-6 times on any given afternoon. My biggest struggle each day is deciding which playlist to listen to while I go into my own little world.

While biking is not for everyone, I cannot recommend enough finding an outlet to move and be alone with your thoughts. Taking time away from screens has been crucial in maintaining my peace of mind this summer, and I can only imagine it would have a similar effect on just about anyone.

