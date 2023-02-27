Stephen Bezruchka discusses the U.S. health inequality with new book ‘Inequality Kills Us All’

“Even the rich don’t escape dying young,” Stephen Bezruchka said about his new book “Inequality Kills Us All: COVID-19’s Health Lessons for the World.”

On March 6 at 6 p.m., Bezruchka will present some of the ideas addressed in his new book at the University Book Store. Attendees will have the opportunity to both hear from Bezruchka and participate in discussions regarding the book’s content. Bezruchka hopes to get people to think critically and question whether or not living in the United States is good for their health.

Bezruchka grew up in Toronto, Canada, before eventually moving to the United States.

“I came down here, because I thought everything was better,” Bezruchka said.

Learning about the high mortality rates in the United States sparked questions for Bezruchka that he has been chasing answers to ever since.

Currently, Bezruchka serves as associate teaching professor emeritus in the department of health systems and population health, as well as the department of global health. However, he has engaged in public health work throughout his entire career.

Through his experiences working as an emergency physician in the United States and setting up a community health project in Nepal, he has consistently faced the question of why the country that spends the most on health care per capita has the lowest life expectancy among other wealthy countries, even failing to exceed the life expectancy of numerous countries with fewer resources.

This questioning eventually led him to the book's two main ideas: the deadliness of economic inequality and the lasting impacts of early life. Bezruchka recognizes that many people associate medical care and personal behaviors as the causes and remedies for poor health. However, throughout Bezruchka’s experiences, he has discovered the minimal impact that these two things really have.

Bezruchka has coined the idea of the “health Olympics” to help illustrate the health of the United States in comparison to other nations.

“If the race was how long you live, we would have been disqualified in the trials — we wouldn’t be there for the final day's race,” Bezruchka said.

Bezruchka shared that he has been trying to write this book since 1996 — the COVID-19 pandemic provided a perfect example of what he has been discovering all along.

At the upcoming University Book Store event, UW students, staff, and community members are invited to come and unlearn what they think they know about health in the United States in order to determine how the death of a million Americans can be avoided in the next pandemic.

Everyone is welcome because, as Bezruchka repeatedly points out, health is something that affects us all.

