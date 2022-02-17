The art of a Discord server

From classes to extracurriculars to gaming, most students have experience with the social network platform Discord. It has become a safe place for students to discuss homework, mental health, and video games over text or a voice call. But what goes into making an ideal server? And what do these servers look like for UW students?
Discord is organized into individual servers. Each server has many channels that can be set to voice or text messaging. Inside a class server, for example, there may be a homework channel where students can seek out help with their assignments or a casual channel where students can connect over memes or pet pictures. The ideal setup for a Discord server and its channels depend on the purpose of the server.
“The ideal class Discord server for me would be one with a majority of members participating,” first-year student Alex Mous said. “No dead or empty channels, and a good environment to ask questions in.”
Nobody likes the awkwardness of a dead chat over text or on Instagram. Discord is the same way, but more extreme, since there is no limit on the number of members that can be in a server. Imagine needing homework help in a dead 700-person server. Thankfully, this kind of situation seems rare.
“I think class Discord servers are helpful, especially for working on homework problems,” first-year student Kasia Perks said. “Especially this quarter, because classes started online.”
When classes moved online at the start of winter quarter, Discord servers became the main way for students to meet their fellow classmates. While this all seems friendly and helpful, remote schooling also leads to the possibility of students using social network platforms like Discord to cheat on exams and homework assignments.
“There were also cases of students collaborating on exams when they weren’t supposed to, which led to them being banned from the server,” first-year student Audrey Yip said.
In Yip’s case, the students took the repercussions seriously and took measures to avoid cheating in the future.
Cheating — a hot topic during online school — led students to be curious as to how aware professors are of Discord servers being used for their classes. Some students even had professors in their class server.
“I think it cut down on a lot of discussion students tend to have, such as posting memes, as they knew a professor was reading through their messages,” Mous said. “However, I also feel like it was a good way to get fast answers to questions.”
Despite the benefit of quick access to assistance from professors, most students believe professors should not be involved with the servers.
“There are plenty of ways to access professors for help, like through Ed Discussion or office hours,” Perks said. “I prefer having class Discords as a student space.”
Many professors seem aware of — and are sometimes involved with — their classes’ Discord servers. However, most students prefer to use Discord to relax, rant, post memes, and get help from their peers.
Reach contributing writer Brielle Arnold at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @brielle_arnold
