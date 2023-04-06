‘The Boys in the Boat’: What Clooney’s film has to get right

As you approach the waterfront on UW’s campus, you may come across a familiar picture: eight muscular young men, each with an oar in hand, standing in a row behind a ninth man crouching in the center. Some are blonde, some dark-haired; some stand up straight with shoulders thrown back, while others take a more relaxed stance.

But all have the same expression — an unwavering stare of determination and confidence that’s almost as unnerving in black and white as it must have been in person.

The story of the UW rowing team that won the gold medal at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin has captivated many outside of the university. They have been called many names. Author Daniel James Brown called them “The Boys in the Boat,” while PBS labeled them “The Boys of ’36.’” Now, after years of negotiation and contracts, these nine boys will get their own feature film directed by George Clooney.

At UW, we are in the unique position of being privy to this cinematic story, a saga that started right on our campus’ waterfront. With that in mind, what does Clooney need to get right about the boys and their history?

The film won’t be shot around UW or the Pacific Northwest, according to UW’s Faculty Staff Insider, although some campus landmarks may show up through special effects and rebuilding sets.

The landscape where the boys grew up is integral to their story. Several of the boys came from lumber or fishing towns, building up the muscle needed to row through hard manual labor — from Gordon “Gordy” Adam, who saved up for college by salmon fishing in Alaska, to John “Johnny” White, who worked on the docks and at a lumber yard before enrolling at UW.

The fact that the rowers were from the Western United States also earned them the contempt of their East coast peers. Harvard and Yale’s first crew race in 1852 was the birthplace of the collegiate sport in the United States, according to Brown in “The Boys in the Boat.”

The ASUW Shell House is another irreplaceable part of the boys’ past.

The Montlake Cut by the ASUW Shell House — where generations of UW’s rowers have passed through — was once a dry-land portage used by Indigenous peoples, including the Duwamish Tribe, to carry their canoes from Lake Washington to Lake Union.

“This always was a place where people gathered,” Nicole Klein, director of the ASUW Shell House restoration campaign, said.

In 1916, the former isthmus was blasted with dynamite to connect the two lakes as part of the Lake Washington Ship Canal.

In 1918, the ASUW Shell House was built as a hangar for U.S. Navy aviators, housing airplanes at the tail end of World War I, as many UW facilities were equally transformed for the war effort.

After the war, the Navy transferred the building to UW, who then turned the building into the boathouse for Husky rowing crews until the new Conibear Shellhouse was built in 1949.

The boys’ Olympic victory against formidable national teams from Great Britain, Italy, and — most of all — Hitler’s Germany, was a huge milestone for Washington rowing. Despite their historic win, Washington rowing has never been merely about winning.

Eric Cohen, a former coxswain and the official historian for Washington rowing, had the opportunity to meet several members of the original ’36 crew. Echoing Daniel James Brown’s prologue to “The Boys in the Boat,” Cohen said that some topics struck a chord more than others when he talked to the crew’s coxswain, Robert “Bobby” Moch.

“The only time I … ever saw him show emotion was when he talked about the brothers in the boat with him,” Cohen said.

This aspect of brotherhood rises above the other themes of hard work, grit, and the victory of the underdog. Like other sports, rowing requires teamwork, but the conditions of the sport require synchronicity, too.

And when there’s absolute synchronicity, few words can describe the feeling. This is “swing,” when the rowers in a shell reach an almost transcendent state of perfectly unified motion.

“Just the sounds of the blades going in perfectly, and the blades coming out of the water perfectly — it’s amazing,” Cohen said.

But finding the right set of rowers for a shell to achieve swing is no easy task. Every crew member of the shell that went to Berlin was crucial to their success.

Raised in Montesano, a small logging town, Moch was the only senior on the team. The coxswain sits at the stern of the shell, giving commands to the other rowers to move the boat forward. According to a biographical sketch reprinted on Washington state history site HistoryLink.org, Moch was said to drive the team forward mentally, helping them fight to reach impossible speeds. His ability to use his head on the course, James Burchard of the World-Telegram wrote, was “the best oar in the Washington boat.”

Due to working in a pulp mill growing up, Don Hume suffered lung damage and was vulnerable to respiratory illnesses. While not physically intimidating, he had a gift for his role as the “stroke” to keep the shell’s rhythm, and earned his teammates’ plea that he would not be replaced, despite his nearly bedridden state at the time of the final Olympic race.

Joe Rantz, the main protagonist of Brown’s book, was used to relying on himself after spending much of his childhood abandoned by his family during the Great Depression. The need to save his energy to survive gave him a gentle and humble character, according to his daughter.

“He was not selfish,” Judy Rantz Willman said about her father. “He was not pushy for his own sake … he learned really fast that you don’t want to expend that amount of whatever energy you have on being angry or being vindictive, or feeling sorry for yourself.”

But that self-reliance also made it difficult to mesh with his teammates. Rowing helped Rantz learn how to trust and depend on others, she said.

Countless other examples show how each athlete was essential to not just their Olympic win, but to each other.

“The more you’re in tune with your teammates and the little things that make them go, the better you’re gonna be,” Cohen said.

In the years following their Olympic win, the nine young men continued to stay in touch, Rantz Willman said. For several decades afterward, the team would have an anniversary row every 10 years with their original Husky Clipper shell and would have other gatherings once or twice a year, according to Rantz Willman.

“I would think it would be fair to say that they were probably more tightly bonded than any family,” Rantz Willman said.

If Clooney’s much-anticipated film can show the unique ways that nine strapping Pacific Northwest-raised boys became one, it will be that much closer to capturing the glory of the real story.

Reach writer Julia Park at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thejuliastory

