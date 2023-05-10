The Collective goes Greek

After first learning about The Collective’s upcoming performance, I didn’t believe it when I was told to arrive hours early to secure a seat. However, when I got in line Friday, April 28, the Samuel E. Kelly Ethnic Cultural Theater was a hub of activity. Even an hour before doors opened, the line reached down the block, with improv enjoyers basking in the rare Seattle sunlight and making their game predictions.

The audience for The Collective’s shows is never the same: you never know if you’ll see your co-workers from Starbucks, varying types of theater kids, or a couple of Greek Row residents in the back corner, according to co-director Bella Cunio.

Cunio and Emma Wells are this year’s co-directors for The Collective. As roommates and friends, they have both come a long way in the troupe, taking different positions until becoming co-directors for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Before deciding to join The Collective in 2019, Wells looked up the troupe’s YouTube channel. Her first thought was that they were incredibly funny, and that they also seemed to really love their friends.

What stands out immediately about The Collective is the comfort level they all seem to have with one another. This week’s theme had them divided into two groups: Greek gods versus Greek life. Their grand entrance was a sight to be seen, with white sheet togas and painfully accurate frat boy accents.

The theme selection process for the performance was a lot less professional than one might think. This show, in particular, was dubbed on The Collective’s Instagram as “the most unhinged theme yet,” when, in reality, it was a decision made on a whim that was, simply put, iconic. What stands out about this show, in comparison to the others, is that the members of the troupe really stuck to the theme.

“I just liked how into it all of our frat boy members got, because when you’re doing improv typically, you’re just yourself and then when you play a game, you do a character,” Cunio said. “But with the style we were doing, you were sort of in character the whole time.”

The highlight of the show from the perspective of the co-directors was the first game, titled “Town Hall,” which allowed both teams to put together personas. Whether those personas were Greek gods descended from Mount Olympus decked out in sandals and sheets, or frat boys in snapbacks holding cans of beer, they did not come to mess around. After debating the thrilling question of “beer or White Claw?” (winner undecided), the two teams split off to begin the official games.

Despite never having attended an improv show prior, The Collective made me feel right at home. In recognizing the community and strength of the troupe, it is clear that clubs like this are part of what makes UW so special.

Find more information about The Collective through their Instagram. Auditions take place every fall, and the next show is set for May 12 at the Samuel E. Kelly Ethnic Cultural Theater.

