The Daily 1970 Women’s Edition

After looking at protest movements covered by The Daily in the 1970s, we continue by republishing the Dec. 3, 1970 Women's Edition. With contemporary focus on Roe v. Wade and the movements that culminated in that decision, looking at this paper gives us new insight into the minds of UW students, understanding their outlooks for the first time. While the first two pages depict a more traditional paper, the following parts of the issue looks at how sororities feel about being “liberated,” compared to their more “traditional” past. This edition also looks at new classes being offered, focusing on women's history and culture, in addition to newly-created ethnic studies departments at universities across the country. Lastly, we present a calendar-style cartoon by future Editor-in-Chief David Horsey that pokes fun at the style of calendar girls popular in the midcentury.
