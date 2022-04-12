'The Front Page'

With the ASUW election season upon us, it’s no surprise that 90 years ago, a similar election took place. The ASUW ticket consisted of 10 candidates, each with their own platform. Some highlights from the presidential race included banning parades down University Way to prevent accidents and a face-off between the two most qualified male and female students, in which all the accolades mentioned were for Mr. Clarence Bledsoe, leaving nothing for Ms. Dorothy Wright. Lastly, a special speech was to be made by Gandhi on account of him taking a vow of silence. Oh, how boring ASUW elections have become.
