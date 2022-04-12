 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
From the Headlines

'The Front Page'

  • 0
From the Headlines Banner

With the ASUW election season upon us, it’s no surprise that 90 years ago, a similar election took place. The ASUW ticket consisted of 10 candidates, each with their own platform. Some highlights from the presidential race included banning parades down University Way to prevent accidents and a face-off between the two most qualified male and female students, in which all the accolades mentioned were for Mr. Clarence Bledsoe, leaving nothing for Ms. Dorothy Wright. Lastly, a special speech was to be made by Gandhi on account of him taking a vow of silence. Oh, how boring ASUW elections have become. 

4/12/32

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Top News Articles

Top Arts Articles

Top Opinion Articles

Top Sports Articles