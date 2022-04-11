UW students 50 years ago today were looking to the past. On the front page of the April 11, 1972 paper, a series of articles recalled the origins of the University Book Store — which turned 122 this year. Many things were on students’ minds, including ending the Vietnam War with the aid of President Richard Nixon, who would leave his successor Gerald Ford to end it in 1975 after his resignation. In the same paper, students also learned about power shortages that would hit campus in the coming weeks due to an embargo on coal and oil.
From the Headlines
