The legacy of Sacheen Littlefeather

On Oct. 2nd, the death of Sacheen Littlefeather, an Apache actress and activist, was announced in a statement by her family. Passing at the age of 75, Littlefeather had succumbed to stage four terminal breast cancer, a disease that she had been battling for some time.

Littlefeather is famously known for her appearance at the 1973 Oscars, where she refused Marlon Brando’s best actor award for his performance in “The Godfather” as a stance against the stereotypical and harmful depictions of Native Americans in the film and TV industry. It was a stance that jolted the Academy and resulted in jeers and insults from attendees, but it was also a revolutionary public display of activism for better representation of Indigenous people on screen.

Roger Fernandes, an Indigenous lecturer in the department of American Indian Studies, explained that her act of defiance was a statement that was long overdue.

“She believed that there was a message … much bigger than the Academy award, much bigger than than the average American was aware of,” Fernandes said.

The film and TV industry has a long history of portraying Native Americans in a harmful and terrible manner. The act of seeing them as the “other” in society continues to perpetuate the stereotypes that led to the oppression of Indigenous people all across the Americas.

In addition, film and television have continued creating caricatures of sacred practices, clothing, and customs that hold deep meaning within numerous Indigenous tribes, and the ramifications of these depictions continually bleed into our everyday lives — children dress up in Native “costumes” for Halloween, Indigenous identities are frequently used as mascots in schools, and more.

Even the “tomahawk chop,” a sports celebration move originated by the Atlanta Braves, was adopted by many other sports teams in varying forms, including UW. All of these are examples of the cultural appropriation of Indigenous cultures that have been exasperated by the media.

“Most people would say that they learned most of what they know [of Indigenous people] from movies and television shows. They’ve never met any Indians, and they don’t read books about Indians,” Fernandes said. “We’ve long understood that the image that has been presented by Hollywood and TV has been destructive to Native people.”

However, not all has been lost. With more diverse voices finally breaking into Hollywood, there has been a rise in positive stories made by and for Indigenous people. Shows like “Reservation Dogs” and “Rutherford Falls,” and movies such as “Prey,” “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open,” and “Wildhood” all feature Indigenous people behind and in front of the camera, depicting their narratives in a respectful and authentic manner.

Graduate student Diana Bucio, who has a background in film production and an interest in highlighting BIPoC representation, explained that it is essential for people to see themselves portrayed in a positive light on screen.

“Being able to see someone like you on screen and just being able to relate on the level of the language you use, the slang, the mannerisms … It's important to see different aspects of that,” Bucio said.

We have come a long way since the 1973 Oscars, when Littlefeather pioneered an important movement for Indigenous representation. However, we still have a long way to go. Listening to Indigenous voices, giving them the opportunity to share their stories, and critically thinking about the biases we may have consumed through media over the years are the first building blocks to rectifying some of the damage that has been done.

Marcus Conde, who is part of the Comanche tribe and a recent UW graduate, hopes that he can see more positive portrayals of Native people in the future.

“[Indigenous people are] just trying to get other people to understand why this matters, and why we shouldn’t be depicted in those ways,” Conde said.

In order for more change to ensue, we must collectively support and uplift Indigenous people. A great way to start is by supporting media that is made by Native people, and has intricate, dynamic stories that intertwine with their identity and culture, as well as stories that position them as individuals, not as caricatures or plot points.

Littlefeather took a risk for herself and Native people everywhere by standing up in front of a crowd that was not yet ready to hear her and condemning their actions. She used her platform to bring awareness to an issue that has been rampant in Hollywood, and she fueled the fire for so many Indigenous people to come. As we venture into the future, we must continue to make strides towards more equitable and inclusive media.

Reach writer Elizabeth Mugho at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ElizabethMugho

