The pride of Chehalis

While sitting at the College Inn Pub on Friday night writing this article, I looked across at another booth only to see a doppelgänger of the first person I interviewed for this column and freaked out a little.
I am constantly reminded of the ghosts of my past.
I bring up these recollections because when I was living in my small town, worried about being ostracized for how I presented myself to the world, I would have been shocked to discover how inconsequential my problems would be once I moved to the city.
This week we are talking to Aram Matagi, a first-year transfer student who was able to discover fashion through photography. Matagi found a way to escape the restrictions of his hometown, acknowledging the impact that location had on his childhood and his current efforts to create a life beyond it.
“I’m really inspired by Deon Hinton when it comes to how I dress,” Matagi said. “I really got to grow and see him develop over the years and [it] really inspired me that he got into fashion as a photographer. I definitely know that there’s this stereotype of gay guys being automatically into fashion — which I am — but I came into [fashion] through styling models on shoots. With photography, it’s definitely more of an art and you really get to appreciate it when you’re working with it every day.”
Matagi arrived at the interview in a fully thrifted look, with a brown cropped tank top, high-waisted pleated chocolate brown slacks, and a 1970s plaid brown blazer. He accessorized with black heeled boots, silver rings, a sheer silk scarf, and an Apple Watch.
For many people, art can be an escape — especially for those living in a small town. Discrimination is encountered in every city and Seattle is no different. But as someone who hails from Chehalis, the move to Seattle was a huge change for Matagi.
“I would definitely say my hometown is very rural,” Matagi said. “Look, it’s a farming community and there really isn’t a whole lot of style. I would say my fashion awakening [was] when I was really young was seeing “The Devil Wears Prada” for the first time. I wanted to be Miranda Priestly, but to have friends, I had to assimilate; and if you had style, you would be isolated from everyone else.”
Matagi said that everyone at his high school would wear Carhartt — which is ironic, considering the newfound trendiness of the brand. According to Matagi, all he can think of now are those high school classmates who would never understand people from outside Chehalis wearing Carhartt as some sort of fashion statement.
When it came to his fellow students, Matagi had this to say:
“Let me tell you, puffers should never be in, and the girlies who step out of the sorority house in those bootcut leggings and white Air Forces thinking they’re doing something definitely aren’t giving what they think,” Matagi said. “As for the men, the Nuptse is definitely a no, and skinny jeans have never been in.”
Though this criticism could be considered valid — especially in my own circles — fashion is a means of self expression, and the importance of having that freedom is not lost on Matagi.
“I definitely want to present myself as an open person,” Matagi said. “I am very charismatic and like things to be light-hearted and funny. I don’t really care about what people think, but it took me a while to get in that mindset. Coming from a small town, I get that it takes each person their own length of time to develop into the best version of themselves … And I’m always there to help someone along, cheering from the sidelines.”
As we continue to see in this column, each person's definition of fashion can be quite different. Whether you are fond of the place you grew up in or never want to think about it again, personal development — not just through style — is the one thing humans have all to themselves; it is a magical thing to be able to harness that power.
