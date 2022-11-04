The Wigglin’ Flea Market wiggles its way into our hearts

Rain didn’t stop the Wigglin’ Flea Market from making its debut Oct. 22 as an inclusive and accessible space for UW’s artistic community to come together. From jewelry to knit-wear to stick-and-poke tattoos, this flea market created a hub of creativity, passion, and connection for students wanting to support local artists.

The day was off to a rough start with an unexpected torrential downpour. Having to think on their feet, organizers and vendors transitioned the market that was supposed to be largely outdoors into their home and underneath tented booths. Despite worries of opening the event into their personal living space, the organizers were surprised to find little trouble with it.

“The crowd that came through was super respectful, and our carpets weren’t even that dirty,” Katherine Hillesland, a fourth-year student studying geography and one of the organizers and vendors, said.

Vendors lined the walls of their living room, with the smell of chili and cornbread being sold out of the kitchen filling the air. The last-minute setting ended up creating a unique experience where individuals could engage in casual conversation with artists and each other, fostering a more intimate community experience.

Spearheaded by lead organizer Emma Aronoff-Aspaturian, a fourth-year art history and comparative history of ideas student, and their roommates, the Wigglin’ Flea Market developed spontaneously and quickly with all hands on deck. The house of experienced crafters set out to capture and cultivate a community of creative minds and provide opportunities for local artists to showcase and sell their wares.

Inspired by her home of crafty friends, Aronoff-Aspaturian hoped to deliver to the community something that she valued in their own friend group.

“I’ve always wanted to create an artistic collective space where people can see art, buy art, and engage in that,” Aronoff-Aspaturian said. “If you want something, then you have to make it yourself. With good people around you and support, it will happen.”

One of the main goals of this market was to create an accessible space for all people to enjoy art. I was surprised to find reasonably priced, yet high quality goods at each booth, making this the perfect place for broke college students to support local artists and fellow students without breaking the bank.

Featuring a performance by All of Our Cornbread, a band comprised of UW students, this market was topped off with free live music. With each of the five senses covered, this market gave visitors the ultimate immersive experience.

Fourth-year interaction design student Hannah Leahy was a vendor who sold photography prints, knitted bags, and necklaces, spoke about the impact the event had on her as an artist and the thrill in engaging with a community of people who will support you.

“I was on a big high that day,” Leahy said. “Since then, I have been prioritizing the things I actually want to create.”

Aronoff-Aspaturian echoed her sentiment, emphasizing the intricacies the setting of the flea market has for both vendors and buyers.

“There’s a really beautiful interaction when you can talk to someone informally about what they’re making,” Aronoff-Aspaturian said.

Many feel that UW does not have enough opportunities for artists to come together in these types of accessible and immersive spaces. The unexpectedly high turnout of the Wigglin’ Flea Market has proven that there is a lot of interest within the community for these types of events.

“It was new and exciting and it felt like … we filled a certain need,” Aronoff-Aspaturian said.

By creating an interpersonal and collaborative space for the artistic UW community, which is often brushed aside, this house of determined and passionate students fostered a community of creative individuals that has inspired many to pursue their passions.

The future of the Wigglin’ Flea Market lies in the hands of its collaborators, who plan to hold a holiday market in the near future. To stay up to date with the Wigglin’ Flea Market and any of their upcoming events, follow them on Instagram @thewigglinflea.

Reach contributing writer Nicole McMillan at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nicolexmcmillan

