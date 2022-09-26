Thinking of traveling to Seoul? Here’s five things to remember

During the summer, I received the opportunity to visit Seoul, South Korea, through the Yonsei International Summer School (YISS) exchange program. Not only was it a great experience, but it was also fascinating to see how different cultures operate under different circumstances. Although it’s hard to pinpoint at times, simple phenomena from the use of umbrellas to the movement of crowds during rush hour, or the tones and inflections with which one speaks all help to distinguish Korea from other cultures.

Throughout my travels, I was exposed to such a wonderful country with amazing people. While everyone’s experiences will be unique in their own ways, there were a number of observations I made during my time there that I believe would be helpful to prospective YISS students, as well as those just hoping to visit the country one day. Rather than listing a number of places that one may or may not be interested in, here are some pointers that I believe everyone should take note of.

1. Everyone has an umbrella — either bring or buy one.

One thing that is important to note when traveling to either Korea or Japan during the summer is the rainy season catalyzed by the east Asian monsoon, typically occurring from mid-June to early July. Both countries have unique terms for this phenomenon, with Koreans calling it “Jangma” (장마), and the Japanese naming it “tsuyu” (梅雨), with the literal meaning of the latter being “plum rain,” due to the fruit’s tendency to flourish during the rainy season.

It is because of this that an umbrella becomes especially handy in times of not only rainfall, but wind as well. The raindrops are heavy, and you will immediately look like an outlier if you don’t have an umbrella with you. Luckily, you can find one just about anywhere, including one of the many Korean convenience stores that exist on literally every block. GS25, emart24, CU, Ministop, or 7-Eleven should provide you with a number of options.

2. The weather is that bad. Don’t bring any heavy jackets.

It is rather unfortunate that the weather in Seoul leaves little to be desired. As someone who has lived in Washington for practically their entire life, the humidity and heat is off the charts for me. For example, a walk from my dorms to class would take approximately 8 minutes. From that short walk alone, I would start to sweat profusely, and become worried that my classmates would think that it had started raining all of a sudden. Alongside your usual summer attire, be sure to prioritize light outerwear in your luggage over heavier coats and jackets — you’ll even save some space in your luggage for souvenirs too. That being said, if you are a big fan of moist air that sticks to your skin in 95 degree weather, you’ll have a great time.

3. There are little to no public trash cans.

I can recall endlessly walking around the streets of Seoul with an empty Milkis bottle in my left hand, seeking out any trash can in sight to no avail. My friends and I expressed our frustrations together through long conversations, wondering how the city is kept so clean, despite seeing no public bins anywhere. We eventually figured the best thing one can do is to learn how to keep their trash to themselves until they get home. If you’re truly desperate, head to a subway station or a nearby bathroom to dispose of your belongings.

4. Everything moves fast.

When I say everything in South Korea moves fast, I mean everything. Buses, store transactions, subways, food delivery (although Shuttle, an app for foreigners, is pretty slow), and even the people. Sometimes referred to as “ppalli-ppalli culture,” it becomes rather crucial that you keep up with the pace of others if you want to avoid getting in anyone’s way. In other words: no one’s looking out for you, simply because they don’t have time to. Simple things, like holding the doors open for people behind you, are not as commonplace as they are in the United States.

5. Learn the alphabet, as well as some phrases.

If you don’t know a lick of Korean like I did upon arriving, then there is no doubt that you’ll have some trouble making your way around or conversing with others. When it comes to transportation in cities like Seoul and Busan, you will naturally find certain signs in English. However, to really ease your travels, try learning the alphabet. Not only is it extremely easy to grasp and understand, but there are a ton of tutorials on YouTube that you can watch at your leisure — I learned it in under an hour.

In addition, learn some Korean phrases. It’ll help you converse with others, but even if you have a hard time with pronunciation, most Koreans will understand your sentiment and appreciate your efforts to learn their language.

Hopefully these tips will help enhance your travels to South Korea during the summer months. As fun as it was to experience a plethora of wonderful heritage sites, delicious restaurants, and flashy tourist attractions, I found it equally as important to follow and respect the culture that makes up such a wonderful country.

Traveling to Seoul via the YISS program is an ideal way to meet people from all over the world who share your interests, and is a fantastic opportunity to form lifelong friendships. For those who are interested in the program, I leave you with two additional tips: finish your schoolwork as soon as possible, and avoid afternoon classes like the plague. With just six weeks in the country, you’ll need all the time you can get.

Reach photographer Ferdian Herryanddhy at arts@dailyuw.com.

