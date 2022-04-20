‘This is the most color you’re gonna see’

Editor's note: The “Current Affairs of Campus Fashion” is a weekly column dedicated to exposing and exploring different fashion styles that exist on campus.
I almost bought tickets to Coachella.
I know, I am a little ashamed of myself — after seeing the number of attendees this first weekend, I was a little relieved that I didn’t succumb to my intrusive thoughts and end up getting that first weekend pass, plane ticket, and hotel room.
Though flight prices to Los Angeles are still high — and I will probably never make it out to LA — I wish the festival attendees the best while I enjoy the rain.
Yearning for all that music and sunshine got me into the headspace for this week’s fashionable student, third-year Hannah Wiggins, who likes to bring color to her wardrobe despite her gray surroundings.
“I would say I dress more for my mood … I usually just pull whatever color I can find and just have to grab a quick glimpse in the mirror,” Wiggins said. “But sometimes I can get a little self-conscious about my body, so I usually like to pick brighter colors instead of lower cut and tighter — it’s my own way of standing out. Also, comfy pants do be comfy.”
Something that I believe plagues us all (and if it doesn’t, lucky you) is feeling self-conscious about our bodies; we all have things about ourselves that we wish we could change. To the outside world, we could look happy and healthy, but in our minds things are far from perfect. I have struggled with body image before — and still have nagging voices every now and then — but I have found solace in my health.
“I hate to use this term, but I do feel like the ‘I’m not like other girls’ type sometimes,” Wiggins said. “When girls all over the U-District are running around in a sexy costume, I choose to be the French clown [Pierrot]. I’m saying there’s nothing wrong with that, but I feel like there should be another way to express yourself that doesn’t involve showing all kinds of skin.”
This philosophy can be seen in the outfit Wiggins wore to our interview. She was sporting a pea green blazer bought at the Fremont Sunday Market, fuchsia pants from Big Bud Press, a thrifted blue turtleneck, and black Chuck 70 high-tops accessorized with a silver necklace and an orange bracelet.
Something Wiggins and I share is our notion of how temporary fashion can be.
“I can be super indecisive with most things,” Wiggins said. “I usually just pick a random collection of clothes, but know it’s not a permanent choice. I used to love changing clothes a lot during the day when I was a kid, and sometimes I still do that now. I know a lot of people can get in their own head a lot and thinking of how impermanent everything is can help people really get out there more with their own personal style. Plus, you’ll probably get way more compliments.”
The human mind can be a powerful thing — for the betterment of our psyche or our detriment. Whether it’s my intrusive thoughts about Coachella tickets or feeling self-conscious over a part of my body, fashion can dictate how we present ourselves to the world. Although it may be hard, getting out of your own head is the best way to feel good about how you look; you don’t need a drastic change to your wardrobe or body — the best version of you is the one that’s looking at you in the mirror.
Reach columnist Liam Blakey at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LiamBlakey2
