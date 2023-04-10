University Book Store kicks off National Poetry Month with Poets Triple Series

April at UW is a month full of cherry blossoms, tourists in the Quad, and, at the University Book Store, poetry.

The University Book Store began their monthlong celebration of National Poetry Month with the Poets Triple Series reading event April 3. This event celebrated the work of three poets, Ann Spiers, Arlene Naganawa, and Susan Landgraf, whose works are part of the Triple Series published by Ravenna Press.

Ravenna Press is a local independent press that focuses on giving a platform to works that may be overlooked by larger publishers. The editor of Ravena Press, Kathryn Rantala, founded the publication in 1999, and has since published over 150 different works.

From an anthology of postcards with lyrical messages written on them, to poetic testimonies from survivors of the Triangle Fires of 1911, Ravenna Press is a paragon of distinctive literature.

“We’re really excited about supporting a local small press,” Milo Michels, an event coordinator at the University Book Store, said in an email. “Small presses are vital incubators for truly unique literature, and it’s wonderful to have a partnership so grounded in the Seattle literary scene.”

The focus of the University Book Store’s event was the long running Triple Series. Each Triple is a collection of three separate chapbooks from different authors that often beautifully juxtapose each other.

A chapbook is, historically, a small pamphlet of poems and prose that was sold by peddlers during the early modern period in Europe. Chapbooks are a deeply personal and creative medium that crosses the strict bounds of the literary genre.

“[Reading a chapbook is] like looking through a porthole on a ship,” Landgraf, during her reading, said. “You can’t see the whole world, but it’s more focused. It takes you in for a short, but amazing ride”.

The Triple Series is on its 21st volume, which is set to release this summer. Rantala hopes to continue this series forever, and is currently looking for submissions for upcoming volumes.

“Our standards are high,” Rantala said. “We want stuff with energy and power, but it can be virtually anything.”

The power and energy the Triples are known for was on full display at the University Book Store reading. Each poet read a selection from their respective Triples that added a connective element to these already breathtaking poems.

Spier’s chapbook, titled “Harpoon,” is a moving collection of poems that grapple with family history and what it means to be an outsider in a variety of contexts.

“We Were Talking About When We Had Bodies,” Naganawa’s chapbook in the series, is an eclectic bundle of poetry about 21st century violence, international politics, and human nature.

Landgraf’s chapbook, titled “Crossings,” explores the crossings we all undertake in our everyday lives, and the effect these have on our psyche.

The audience met every poem with a collection of sighs, laughs, and contemplative moments as each of us was taken on a different journey by these poets.

Poetry touches the soul of everyone who interacts with it in wildly different ways, but still manages to connect us all through our shared humanity. The opportunity to gather with fellow poetry lovers to celebrate the work of these poets was a heartwarming reminder that poetry is still alive and well in 2023.

For the month of April, the University Book Store is offering 25% off all poetry titles in store and online. Take advantage of this deal, support an independent publisher, and open your soul to the magic of poetry.

Reach writer Alexa Meyer at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alexa-lindsay56

