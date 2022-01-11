UW alum Rachel Lynn Solomon hosts book signing at Third Place Books

Rachel Lynn Solomon — a UW alum and former writer and copy editor for The Daily — will be participating in her first book signing since the start of the pandemic to celebrate the release of her book “Weather Girl.”
Solomon also wrote “The Ex Talk,” a romance novel that received critical acclaim, including a nomination to the Goodreads Choice Awards and a feature as one of Cosmopolitan's and Vulture’s best romance novels of the year.
“Weather Girl” follows meteorologist Ari and sports reporter Russell in their plight to amend the increasingly toxic work environment between their formerly married bosses. What Ari and Russell don’t anticipate, however, is that the spark meant to rebuild bridges between their bosses instead ignites the flame for their own burgeoning romance.
Critics praised the book for its ability to maintain a light-hearted, rom-com tone while approaching serious topics such as a heroine struggling with depression, as well as body positivity for its male lead.
“This is the first romance I’ve read with a plus-sized hero! And I loved him! Bravo, Rachel,” wrote Helen Hoang, author of “The Kiss Quotient” series, on Goodreads.
The signing will begin at 7 p.m. at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park on Jan. 11. Third Place Books requires all attendees to abide by masking and social distancing protocols in order to participate in the book signing. Participants must have a copy of “Weather Girl” (which may be purchased on-site) to join the signing line. Third Place Books will also continue to host author events virtually and book signings in person following King County Public Health advice.
Reach writer Julie Emory at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
