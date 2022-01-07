UW Farm plans for the future

With winter break wrapped up and campus’ return to bottom-of-the-uncanny-valley school, we’re slowly getting back into the swing of things.
Luckily, for the staff at the UW Farm — a regenerative and organic certified farm located at the Center for Urban Horticulture, Mercer Court, and McMahon Hall — winter break is still in full swing. With the harvest season over, the staff at the UW Farm are looking to take a small break during January, but are preparing for mid-February, when volunteer opportunities will open once again.
“The only off time that farms normally have, even though we're a campus farm, is going to be in January,” Persis “Perry” Acworth, the manager for the UW Farm, said. “We do a lot of seed ordering and a lot of organizing and crop planning and getting materials and supplies. The week of Valentine's Day we'll restart, and that's when we will update the website; each quarter the website is updated so people can learn how to get involved by searching ‘UW farm volunteer.’”
For the UW Farm, volunteers are a vital aspect of its function. According to Sarah “Sarai” Mayer, the UW Farm and wǝɫǝbʔaltxʷ - Intellectual House’s food sovereignty liaison, her job would be strange without the input from community members.
“I can have all the ideas I want,” Mayer said. “But I'm not going to get anything done on my own in the first place. It would be really hard to just make this about me inherently; I'm sure somebody could figure it out, but it'd be really difficult. I can't plant everything on my own — I can't get anything done on my own. All of these work parties are, even beyond just the Native community, people that are really passionate about plants.
While the UW Farm doesn’t have any open volunteer opportunities until mid-February, Acworth said they’re still providing produce for the UW Food Pantry and UW Dining year-round.
The UW Farm also allows volunteers to take home extra harvested foods after orders from the UW Food Pantry, UW Dining, and Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) have been completed through the program Harvest Hands.
“Usually, [Harvest Hands runs] when the CSA is running,” Dannette Lombert, the farm’s food security lead, said. “It's whatever is left over from the CSA, and anything that we have extra out in the field that we don't need to satisfy a CSA or an HFS order. So that's really, really fun. And people really like that because they'll also literally go and get the kale or get the collards and just harvest it, and then they have it and they can take it home.”
For Mayer, working with volunteers at the farm allows her to have a deeper connection with the work, as well as with the surrounding ecosystem.
“It's entirely an effort of being there and connecting with the project and with the Earth and just spending time with yourself just feeling like you're getting work done,” Mayer said. “And I feel that we've had a really large disconnect with what work is and what it means, because we have been taken advantage of and our labors have been exploited so much that we lose the joys that come with work.”
In the meantime, before mid-February arrives, the UW Farm is in a strategic planning stage where they are asking the community what it would like to see from the farm, according to Acworth.
“Starting mid-January, we will launch a strategic plan initiative and invite all students, all of campus, non-campus, the general public, to tell us where [they’d] like to see the farm in 10 years,” Ackworth said. “We’re basically revisiting the mission of the farm and asking people to complete a survey, [asking things like] what do they think the role of the farm is, what other things would they like to see, or [if they want us] to just keep doing what we’re doing.”
Reach Development Editor Kyle Bender at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avatar_kyle
