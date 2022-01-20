UW meme accounts: Finding community in a pandemic

Sometime during fall quarter, UW meme accounts started popping up. UW Confessions, Liminal Spaces UW, UW Rats, and many more crossed the Explore pages of UW students’ Instagrams and quickly became popular.
The owners of UW Sleeps, UW Pickles, and UW Rabbits all had insights to share about this phenomenon.
“It started as an idea to do a pickle podcast or a pickle club at UW, but we were seeing how these accounts were gaining a lot of traction, and were like, let's make UW Pickles just for fun,” Michaela (who requested only their first name be used), one of the two creators of UW Pickles, said.
Others, like the owner of UW Sleeps, were inspired by meme accounts at other schools.
“For a while, I had been following BYU Sleeps on Instagram, and I thought that was a cool thing,” the account owner of UW Sleeps said. “It was something silly to look at, and it adds to the college experience in a new dimension. I noticed that there were a lot of UW Instagram accounts of crows and squirrels and rabbits, so I was like, I'm surprised that a school as large as UW doesn't have their own [version of] BYU Sleeps. So I was like, maybe I'll just make one.”
Ian Benedict, owner of UW Rabbits, thinks that the pandemic has influenced the popularity of these accounts.
“Because people are out and about sorta, but they aren't hanging out together, most people are still just glued to their phones because that's the safe way to do things,” Benedict said.
The owners of UW Pickles have leaned in to this trend, purposefully trying to produce content that connects students with the school.
“We've encouraged people, through the UW Pickles, to send us photos of you at school with pickles, around campus, with other UW students, so it ties in that UW community aspect while still having it being fun and lighthearted,” Michaela said.
The owner of UW Sleeps has also curated her account to try to connect students with the college lifestyle, but in a slightly different way.
“I would say I make it less about taking pictures of people in an embarrassing or vulnerable situation, and more of, ‘This is the reality of going to college,’” the owner of UW Sleeps said. “Sleep deprived students just getting in some z’s, wherever and whenever they can.”
Given that the world is still experiencing a pandemic, these accounts have given UW students a way to engage with people who like the same things they do, without a time commitment or safety concerns. They are, in a way, a hallmark of the time we live in.
“It's been really rough this past year, and it's a really good way to connect with other people through random likings,” Autumn (who requested only their first name be used), the second creator of UW Pickles, said.
Searching for community in college is a struggle collectively shared by students. Meme accounts — through their fun, UW-themed content — are a new way to achieve that sense of togetherness.
“I think coming out of a time of isolation, and coming in and out [of isolation], a lot of people were feeling super disconnected to the school,” Michaela said. “I know personally, I am always searching for a new community and kind of having these online platforms has really opened up this opportunity.”
Reach writer Samantha Ahlhorn at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @samahlhorn
