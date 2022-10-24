UW professor authors book on monetization of Black womanhood

On June 17, Timeka Tounsel, a professor in the department of communication, published her first book. Titled “Branding Black Womanhood: Media Citizenship from Black Power to Black Girl Magic,” the book discusses the ways in which Black women's images are monetized in the commercial media marketplace.

Tounsel stated that the book’s inspiration came from Essence, the first mainstream magazine targeted towards Black women. Having grown up with Essence, Tounsel found that the magazine was not analyzed within scholarly discourses — or even brought up in popular culture — in the same way that its white counterparts were.

“Part of what I’m going to do with the book is just give [Essence] the attention I think it deserves,” Tounsel said.

Tounsel brings the narrative forward from the first release of Essence in 1970 to present day, tying it to targeted campaigns from companies like Ford and the #BlackGirlMagic movement.

“[#BlackGirlMagic] itself started off as a hashtag that a woman named CaShawn Thompson created in 2013,” Tounsel said. “She wanted to create a counter-narrative to how Black women were being talked about in very degrading ways. She was thinking about ‘Black girl magic’ as an affirmation, as a rallying cry, and as this sort of shared community motto, kind of like, ‘Black is beautiful.’”

According to Tounsel, the popularity of this hashtag eventually grew to the point where no one was crediting Thompson as the original creator. Rather than maintaining its roots as an affirmation, #BlackGirlMagic quickly became a monetization tool utilized primarily by corporations.

Tounsel’s main argument in “Branding Black Womanhood” is that by co-opting this celebratory motto, corporations erase its original meaning. The connotations of self empowerment are shifted, equating power with commercial and material consumption instead.

“What we see is that corporations are linking products like cars or shampoo to actual power,” Tounsel said. “And, so, we look at Black women's material lives and we think about how little Black women get paid.”

Corporations targeting products to Black women, under the guise of power, obscures the reality of how little social and monetary power Black women have in the United States. This misconception of Black women’s social power also acted as a source of inspiration for Tounsel’s book.

Throughout her writing, Tounsel stated that others often cite the individual successes of Black women, such as Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey, as evidence that Black women in the United States do not face significant challenges. Tounsel believes that these individual victories are not symbolic of any change in the larger political sphere. “When we think about Black womanhood as a political subjectivity, there are still so many fights that we need to continue to be vigilant about and engaged in,” Tounsel said.

Tounsel hopes that her book encourages audiences to be skeptical of corporations that congregate behind a motto like #BlackGirlMagic, as their actions are likely more performative than they seem at first glance. According to Tounsel, these corporations are purely fueled by their need to advertise and are not looking to make any sort of genuine social change.

“I hope people take away [from the book] that we should not be looking to for-profit companies to do the work of helping us create the world that we want to live in,” Tounsel said. “We are the ones who are going to drive that change, are going to demand that change, and are going to bring about a better world.”

“Branding Black Womanhood: Media Citizenship from Black Power to Black Girl Magic” is currently available for purchase through Rutgers University Press.

Reach contributing writer Asma Masude at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @asmayikes

