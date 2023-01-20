UW professor Stephanie Kerschbaum asks readers to challenge how they notice disability in new book

The idea for UW English professor Stephanie Kerschbaum’s book “Signs of Disability” started with only one sign: a yellow road sign in her neighborhood that read “Deaf Person in Area.”

Kerschbaum showed the sign to her husband, and they laughed about it, wondering who the deaf person could be. But when Kerschbaum struck a conversation with her neighbors about the sign, they didn’t find it quite as funny. They were concerned that a deaf person might not hear a car coming down their street.

“I would look at them, and would sort of go like, ‘You do realize you’re talking to a deaf person,’” Kerschbaum said. “‘Are you concerned that I need help or need a sign? Should I carry one around?’”

Kerschbaum embarked on a journey to collect more disability-related road signs. From cities to suburbs, she would take photos of every sign she could find, and eventually wrote an article about her findings. By then she grew curious: were those yellow diamonds the only sign of disability?

“I was also thinking about, ‘What are some other ways that people point towards disabilities?’” Kerschbaum said. “The more I started naming things, the more complicated it got, because it depends on the environment that I’m in [and] what the other person is already paying attention to.”

Kerschbaum argues that as people learn how to notice disability, they frame disability in dramatically different ways.

“When disability is very obvious, or when disability is a problem, or is a stigmatized part of who people are, that’s when it becomes noticeable or visible,” Kerschbaum said. “But it’s not as noticeable when we are trying to think about what is generative or exciting or creative about disability.”

“Signs of Disability” hopes to focus on the latter frame of disability. Sparking these conversations about how we notice disability, Kerschbaum believes, is extremely crucial.

Kerschbaum wasn’t always this keen to speak about disability, however. As a freshman at Ohio State University, she believed her disability did not matter. It took immersing herself in the disabled community and disability studies for her to shift her stance.

Now, through “Signs of Disability,” she hopes to show that disability matters everywhere — that in fact, there isn’t an aspect of life in which disability is not at work.

“I want people to feel like they can name and describe themselves in ways that are meaningful to them, and [bring] disability into this conversation in ways that … resonate with their own,” Kerschbaum said.

Students can purchase “Signs of Disability” through the University Book Store.

Reach writer Shira Zur at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @shirazdaily

