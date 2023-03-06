UW Undivided Winter Showcase lights up the HUB

The UW Undivided Dance Team took the stage of the HUB South Ballroom for the Hip Hop Student Association’s (HHSA) annual winter showcase on Feb. 25 to exhibit the many talents of UW students, and they did not disappoint. The audience, myself included, was amazed by not only the skills shown on stage, but also the radiating love for the art of dance.

What made the dynamic of this showcase so extraordinary was the lack of competitiveness that allowed the dancers to incorporate their own techniques.

Third-year informatics major Shiori Pathak is one of three dance chairs assigned with the responsibilities of planning, organizing, choreographing, and keeping the team motivated among the showcase’s other responsibilities. Prior to joining the team, Pathak focused mainly on styles of dance like jazz, ballet, and contemporary.

“Coming from a studio background, it’s really interesting to come to a team where everyone has such a unique style,” Pathak said. “I wanted to let that be showcased to people, and that’s why all of the small groups are choreographed by our returning members. It’s not just dance chairs doing the entire show.”

The team divided the showcase into five small groups: MAAD Men, Cant Stop Wont Stop, Q? Q., Las Bichotas, and On Camera. Each incorporated different styles of dance, such as waacking, a style focused on rotational arm movements, and Latin-based reggaeton.

“Sexy” was my personal favorite, a performance illuminated by confidence that had me resisting the urge to get out of my seat and join. The MCs, alongside president and vice president of HHSA, Tori Brockman and Gabby Garcia, introduced the group with an inspiring speech.

“Being sexy is not just about what you wear or the amount of exposure in a dance, it’s about experiencing a sense of confidence,” Brockman said.

During two intermissions, Brockman and Garcia called on the audience to show off their confidence, in both a chaotic game of musical chairs and what is called a “cypher circle.” A crucial part of hip-hop, cypher circles are a way for dancers to express themselves without choreography constraints, which is why the team devotes an hour to circle each rehearsal.

The grand finale, titled “Time Machine,” gathered all of UW Undivided’s dancers back on stage together. The audience was transported back to the ‘90s, 2000s, and 2010s through a nostalgic performance, complete with a group cheer that pulled on the audience’s heartstrings.

But, however great each group did, the energy between the dancers and the audience was what stood out most. After many exhausting hours of preparation, UW Undivided pulled off a show that created a sense of belonging and involvement for the crowd as well as the performers.

“I’m overall just really proud of how the team came together and performed,” Pathak said. “The energy was up, even though people were nervous.”

If you missed the show, the great news is that intermission isn’t the only opportunity to become a part of the HSSA. UW Undivided holds auditions during fall quarter, and HSSA hosts free choreography and foundational classes every Monday and Wednesday that are open to all UW students.

UW Undivided will return to the stage in May for a spring showcase. Be sure to check the HHSA’s Instagram for updates.

Reach contributing writer Sarah Pabin at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sarahpabin

