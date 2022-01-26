Washington Institute for the Study of Inequality and Race hosts panel to dissect modern attacks on voting rights

A panel of political science and law professors from around the country gathered on Zoom on Friday to discuss the future of voting rights and democracy in the United States. Hosted by the Washington Institute for the Study of Inequality and Race (WISIR), this discussion examined the ways that different groups of voters have been disproportionately impacted by voting policies.
“The way I see it, there are at least three major crises facing American elections and electoral democracy,” Jake Grumbach, professor of political science at UW and the moderator for the panel, said, opening the discussion. “The first is voter suppression, the second is gerrymandering and biased districting, and the third is electoral subversion.”
Voter suppression describes any system or action that works to reduce voting, especially for a particular group of people. Gerrymandering is an attack on voting rights where states are redistricted in a way that favors one party or group of people. Finally, electoral subversion occurs when the electoral college votes of a state are awarded to a presidential candidate that did not win the state’s electoral votes.
Throughout the panel discussion, the panelists returned to these three phenomena as the most prevalent attacks on voting rights. They often returned to the idea of voter suppression, highlighting recent court cases that are prime examples of attacks on voting rights.
In the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder case, the Supreme Court — with a 5-4 majority — declared section 4(b) of the 1965 Voting Rights Act unconstitutional, and consequently, dealing a huge blow to voting rights across America. The panelists discussed in detail how this case has had a lasting effect on the modern history of voter suppression.
Shelby County v. Holder has had a dramatic impact on the ability of voters to request ballots and ensure that they can vote in certain areas. According to Charlotte Hill, professor of political science at UC Berkeley, Shelby County v. Holder has led to a bout of voter suppression and increased attacks on voting rights.
“There’s been an argument pushed by a lot of media pundits lately that election subversion is the only thing that is worth prioritizing right now,” Hill said. “And that, in particular, policy advocates and organizers should stop focusing on voting rights and voting suppression … I’ll say right now that I think we really do need to be giving ample attention to voter suppression — not at the expense of other things — but suppression deserves to be a major focus.”
Adrienne Jones, professor of political science at Morehouse College, emphasized the need to take action through an understanding of the urgency of needing to vote and to vote for systems that will make a difference. In today’s political climate, it is easy to think that your vote doesn’t matter and is simply a drop in the bucket. However, Jones highlighted that there is a dire need for student voting and action.
“Students can make us see change in the electorate right now, but my concern is that because they’re tooling with the voting framework, the next step is to make voting irrelevant,” Jones said. “So part of the job now is to vote for what you want, so that you can exercise your freedom.”
Jones also noted that one of the greatest hurdles to getting people to vote and “get it” is that everyone must decide for themselves. But people don’t make decisions or change their minds overnight. It will take time and effort in our democratic system to get everyone to the place of understanding the impact of voting rights and attacks on democracy.
The WISIR panel was an exploratory and informative session. In concluding, the panelists noted that they had each been informed of areas they hadn’t previously considered and were excited to leave the panel having learned something new.
“I learned a lot [from] this conversation,” Janelle Wong, professor of American studies and Asian American studies at the University of Maryland, said. “We must remain ever vigilant … I hear the worry that we will run out of energy, but what everyone [talked] about today makes me realize we have to just keep on being vigilant.”
WISIR will be hosting another webinar on race and democracy April 29.
