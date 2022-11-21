‘We Had Our Reasons’: UW alum Ricardo Ruiz’ poetry book brings light to immigrant experiences

Migrating to the United States is a difficult decision many families from Latin America make to improve the lives of their current and future families. It takes a lot of sacrifice to move your entire life from one country to another.

Ricardo Ruiz is a poet, activist, father, husband, veteran, and UW alum. His new poetry book, “We Had Our Reasons,” sheds light on the stories of immigrants and their reasoning behind the decision to migrate to the United States.

“I just want to share my community and deconstruct the ideas of migration that are there to restore humanity,” Ruiz said.

To create this book, Ruiz interviewed friends and family, asking them about their experiences migrating to the United States. He interviewed both parents and their children to get a multidimensional and intergenerational understanding of their stories.

Because Ruiz knew the people he was interviewing, there was already an established level of trust that allowed him to dive deeper into their stories.

“Asking an undocumented person about their status without trust, you can't truly get the whole story,” Ruiz said. “But because they're my friends and family that I was able to interview, you get to go levels deeper than a person normally would.”

The majority of interviews were conducted in Spanish and had to be transcribed in both English and Spanish. After transcribing, he selected pieces that felt poetic, and then began developing the poetry.

In the book, the poems can be found in both English and Spanish. It was important for Ruiz to have these poems in both languages to increase accessibility of the book, so both English and Spanish readers had the opportunity to read these pieces.

Having the book be bilingual was also important to Ruiz, because it represented the two parts of his own identity.

“I live between two cultures,” Ruiz said. “I go to Mexico, and my Spanish is Spanglish, and it's a little busted. And here in the States, I try really hard to speak grammatically correct English. Porque si no [Because otherwise], you know, it's gonna start coming out in some Spanglish, in this mix, because that's just who I am.”

According to Ruiz, this project was one of the hardest things he’s ever done.

“I don't feel like I could ever do justice to the stories that were shared with me,” Ruiz said. “And then to try to redevelop them into poetic form, I still feel like there's more work that could be done.”

He was originally introduced to poetry in the fourth grade, but didn’t reconnect with it until later on in life as a way to cope with the post-traumatic stress disorder he experienced as a veteran.

“Writing became my escape,” Ruiz said. “Writing was necessary for me to survive, and it became something that I couldn’t separate from my identity.”

Ruiz has seen this collection provide space for conversations about migration to take place in households within the community, which is something he said he’s proud of.

Through these poems, Ruiz hopes people outside the community are able to understand why someone would sacrifice so much and give up everything that they have just to migrate to a new country. Ruiz also hopes that the poems stress the importance of immigrants in Washington state — not only in agriculture, but to the community as a whole.

“We Had Our Reasons” is currently available for purchase everywhere books are sold. More information on where to purchase the book can be found on Ruiz’ website.

Reach writer Jacquelyn Jimenez Romero at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jacquelynjmzr

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.