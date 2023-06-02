‘Welcome to Hell’: Celebrating inclusivity at MESH’s annual fashion show

On the evening of Tuesday, May 9, students and other Seattleites flocked to The Crocodile, milling about the venue under spooky red lights while waiting for the show to start. This was MESH’s second annual fashion show, themed “Welcome to Hell.”

On the agenda for the night were collections by 18 designers, and performances by local band Gender Envy, drag queen Kylie Mooncakes, and UW’s K-pop dance cover group The KOMPANY. The event was truly nonstop entertainment.

MESH, a fashion RSO, put on its first show last year at the HUB. Tickets sold out quickly. In response, event organizers expanded to a bigger venue this year, which also ended up selling out. The RSO is clearly filling a need for fashion at this STEM-focused university.

This was one of Manya Jain’s visions for MESH.

“Growing up as a creative person in a non-creative space — as Seattle and Portland, where I’m originally from, are very STEM-centered — I didn't really have a creative community growing up,” Jain, MESH co-founder, said. “As I got more interested in fashion design, I wanted to meet other people who are interested in sewing or modeling or photography and bring these types of people together. I knew they existed, I just didn't know how to find them.”

The RSO is also bringing together a fashion community beyond UW, according to this year’s co-president Amy Shanna Sun.

“We want to expand the fashion community into Seattle as well, because Seattle’s not really a fashion capital,” Sun said. “We really want the community to be available to more people, not just the UW student community.”

This seems to be working, as many people from the larger Seattle community attended this year’s event.

“Dan McLean, who’s a Seattle fashion designer, she came, which is kind of insane,” Sun said. “We had Kylie Mooncakes perform. These are real people coming to a real event and, I don’t know, it could be more in the future. I feel like it’s still very far, but it’s crazy to see how it’s evolved.”

Another important aspect of MESH is that it is beginner-friendly, offering workshops throughout the year on sewing, modeling, designing, and the like. In fact, several of the designers from this year’s show started designing in college after attending MESH workshops.

“I wanted to create something that was beginner-focused, because a lot of times it feels like the fashion industry has a very high barrier to entry,” Jain said. “You need to have all these connections and resources and years of formal degree or experience in the field.”

Each designer created a collection of two to five pieces, a lot of which were highly personal. The sheer amount of handiwork and detail put into these clothes was astounding. Each designer had a hand in choosing the music, as well as the hair and makeup of the model.

Sun, a second-year art and informatics major, created a collection based on their cultural heritage. She is Chinese, but grew up in America, and has recently been trying to connect more to her culture, leading to the concept behind their collection.

“I went back to doing Chinese dance and then speaking Chinese with my family,” Sun said. “That led me into looking at traditional Chinese clothes. My collection this year was very much inspired by ancient Chinese cultural clothing. I’m Han Ethnic, which is the biggest ethnic group in China, and our cultural clothing has been erased basically because of the cultural revolution in the 1950s and ‘60s, so there’s this rediscovery of ‘What exactly is Han Chinese clothing?’”

The other co-president, Archie Sugiyama, was both a designer and a performer as the drummer in Gender Envy. His interest in fashion began due to his gender identity.

“A lot of it had to do with me trying to find clothes that fit the way that I wanted to,” Sugiyama said. “I’m trans, so it was really difficult for me during high school, especially when I didn’t have a supportive family or support system. I got into fashion to make a way for myself and do what I needed to do for me to express myself and still feel affirmed.”

His collection resonates with this experience, especially the feeling of being othered and the complexities of gender.

“My collection is based around the idea of transformation and becoming a more genuine version of yourself,” Sugiyama said. “A lot of it is based in queer identity and culture, and because I’m Japanese, some of it also is about personal heritage. A lot of the inspiration was coming from pop culture, specifically horror. I wanted to take the idea of ‘the other,’ — like monsters, aliens, that kind of thing — and then connect that to that feeling that you get when you are of marginalized identities and being in that space. It’s reclaiming it and embracing that.”

Mar Ibarra, a model for Sugiyama’s collection, felt this message in the piece he wore, which was a suit-like garment that they transformed into a dress at the end of the runway.

“The outfit was actually inspired by androgyny,” Ibarra said. “That was really Archie’s main vision for the whole thing, hence the coat and then the dress underneath, to signify the beauty of androgyny and the versatility of everything. How you can come into your own power with that.”

Jessi May, third-year communication major and MESH’s outreach director, was inspired by their interest in historical fashion. May started their journey in fashion by sewing Halloween costumes with their grandmother, and eventually making them themselves.

“The idea of having a collection walk down the runway in front of my grandmother who attended, who was the one who taught me to sew, was very special,” May said.

Together with their roommate, Vee Johnson, who makes chainmail, they created a collection based on knights, called “Chainstitch.”

“I love historical fashion,” May said. “That’s kind of my niche. I wanted to do something that would incorporate chain mail, so the easiest immediate thought was knights. I did a fair amount of research, but also pulled on existing knowledge about the actual things knights wore, because I wasn't gonna send anyone out in full plate armor. So I was like, ‘OK, what else? What else do knights wear?’”

May decided to go the route of historical accuracy, incorporating a real garment people used to wear into each look. This included chainmail, a brigandine, a gambeson, and a tabard.

“I think that we have so much to learn from the way that old garments were constructed and the reasons they were constructed that way,” May explained. “It’s super cool — the resurgence of a lot of historical fashion and, like, the corset trends. Recently, there’s been a lot of pulling from archives. I tend to go back a little farther than the 1900s, but even if you look at the recent Met Gala, it’s themed as a designer specifically, so there were a lot of archival pieces and that’s all really interesting to me.”

Justin Velour, co-founder of MESH and a class of 2022 graduate, came back this year to design a collection for their brand Velour Visions. Their pieces were reminiscent of the cover of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album, with modern, glittery, western glam.

“The cowboy era is not known for being queer, so I wanted to put a spin on it,” Velour said.

The looks in their collection bended the usual gender binary seen in the fashion world, with strict guidelines on what consists of men’s fashion and women’s fashion.

“I want Velour Visions, which is my brand, to not conform to a binary,” Velour said. “It doesn't belong to men or women, it’s just clothing.”

Christy Westmoreland, a model for “Chainstitch,” shared similar sentiments

“The thing is, you can have clothing that’s typically feminine that men wear, and it looks great because of the way that it’s shaped, or clothing that’s typically masculine and it looks great on a feminine body,” Westmoreland said. “There’s shapes that you can play with and there’s options there.”

Jain, also a class of 2022 graduate, came back to design for one last year. She was inspired by the corporate culture of Seattle, and the lack of emphasis on creativity in the city.

“My collection was called ‘Chained’ and it used a lot of chains throughout the pieces,” Jain said. “But on a more metaphorical side, it was about the common artist being tethered by a corporate world and struggling to fulfill a more creative and rebellious side. I took a touch on classic business wear, but used more feminine and utilitarian touches to break away from the norm of strict business wear.”

This break from traditional femininity resonated with model Becc Moeckli.

“Within the sphere of being nonbinary, a lot of times I often present myself in a way that’s physically very femme, and that’s just my aesthetic,” Moeckli said. “So, for me, having aspects of femininity with the skirt, but also being super masculine in terms of the colors and the hardness, I feel like that really, really appeals to who I am. I always like to have little touches of masculinity within my attire. I didn’t feel dysphoric at all.”

Moeckli is one of MESH’s members specifically interested in modeling, which the club has workshops for as well.

“I would say one of my greatest interests, even since I was really young, has been fashion,” Moeckli said. “Not so much on the side of design, but just appreciating it as an art form and also modeling. I’m really good friends with Amy and she finally convinced me to come out, because she wanted me to model for her collection. She really gave me that final push to do it.”

Surprisingly, Jain only just began sewing in 2020, during the height of the pandemic.

“Ever since I was little, I grew up constantly sketching random ideas and experimenting with my own personal style, but I never had the technical skills to be able to bring these ideas to life,” Jain said. “So, during peak pandemic time, when everyone was off baking bread or just exploring all the hobbies we could, I was like, ‘You know what? I just have to start doing the things I want to learn.’”

Stories like this emphasize the impact that MESH’s beginner-friendly policy has. Free workshops can help students explore their interests when they may not have the time or money to do so on their own.

Throughout the night, it became clear how important this club was to its members. The amount of diversity and inclusivity created a safe space for marginalized groups, making MESH all the more essential to the community it serves.

This aspect has attracted people to the club, including Westmoreland, who was inspired to model this year after seeing last year’s show.

“I had a really good time watching and I’d been interested in fashion for a while too, especially because this club tends to be very open,” Westmoreland said. “They really want to be POC-inclusive, queer-inclusive, like show what you have, and I loved that about it as someone who potentially wants to design for this in the future.”

This is also one of the reasons that Gender Envy agreed to perform at the show, according to members Cass Noonan and Camryn Miyashiro.

“We’re a very punk, political band, but it’s hard to find political groups that center POC voices,” Miyashiro said. “So, MESH is really cool, because they mainly have queer BIPOC artists that they’re centering. I really like all of their events, and it's a cool experience to work with them.”

Noonan echoed this sentiment.

“We love gay people, we love trans people — we are gay people, we are trans people,” Noonan said. “And we hate white politicians.”

MESH also manages to escape from fashion’s entanglements with misogyny and its emphasis on being thin, including a wide variety of body types in its models.

“I used to model when I was younger and I honestly was scared of coming back into it, because of issues with body dysmorphia and eating disorders,” Moeckli said. “But MESH has been a super welcoming, loving community.”

In large schools like UW, students often struggle to find a community that they feel they fit into. MESH seems to be incredibly successful at providing a place where everyone can feel comfortable just the way they are, and it feels like the magic that glues the club together.

“We’re a majority queer, trans, BIPOC group,” Sugiyama said. “Everyone is welcome, but we do happen to serve a lot of people that are generally overlooked in the fashion industry. So, that's been a main goal of ours. The entire board is people of color, and we’re mostly queer. And we’re trying to make an environment and a space that is inclusive for everyone.”

