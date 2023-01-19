What does it mean to be a literate Black man in America?

Max Hunter is an academic, a teacher, an activist, a father, a UW alum, and now, an author. At a recent University Book Store event, Hunter celebrated the release of his book, titled “Speech Is My Hammer: Black Male Literacy Narratives in the Age of Hip-Hop.”

Hunter, who earned his bachelor's and doctoral degrees from UW (bookending two masters from Harvard), also used to be an educator in UW’s comparative history of ideas (CHID) department, structuring a class on race, education, and poverty through the lens of the hit HBO show “The Wire.”

The expectation and reality of literacy have had a profound impact on Hunter’s life. His grandmother bought him classics before he was born, he read about the effects of cocaine while dealing it firsthand in Washington, D.C., and he earned his doctorate from UW’s College of Education.

“I didn’t end up in prison, I didn’t end up dead,” Hunter said. “I’ve dealt with pretty serious health issues that I had to think my way through, and a lot of the reasons I didn't is because I did learn how to read.”

Hunter’s new book is partly autobiographical, as he sought to understand how his literacy, academic journey, and thoughts on gender shaped his life.

"When I think about what motivated me to write this book, part of it is [figuring out], ‘How do I understand my literacy and academic journey?’” Hunter said. “‘How do I understand my interests, how do I understand how I became the man that I am today who thinks about gender in the way I do, who is able to put on tights and dance, who loves to read books?’"

In doing so, he unpacks the consequences of widely held cultural conceptualizations of Black masculinity and literacy. Everything from “code-switching” — or changing speech style to match one’s surroundings — to the differences in the politics and values between elite and working class Black communities is covered in a compact 250 pages.

Hunter explores the conflicting forces that often lead to Black men’s ambivalence towards literacy — their strongly conflicting feelings, ranging from idolatry to disillusionment. He uses examples from his own life and the lives of several other Black male writers from different eras, including Frederick Douglass, Langston Hughes, and Vershawn Ashanti Young.

The aforementioned University Book Store event, which featured both Hunter and UW professor Chandan Reddy occurred on Jan. 12. Although the showcase suffered slightly from the sparse turnout that has plagued bookstores since the beginning of COVID-19, the conversation between Hunter and Reddy was intimate and engaging.

As a professor in both the gender, women & sexuality studies (GWSS) and CHID departments, Reddy had known Hunter for over a decade. They reminisced about how full the bookstore used to be, with a basement full of textbooks and a tech store on the second floor.

Soon, they got down to business, delving into the impact Black nationalism has on Black masculine identity. They discussed how it might be possible to reinvent the view of young Black masculinity into something that isn’t so narrow, something that can be inclusive of literacy and of exploring gender identity and sexuality.

Ultimately, Hunter hopes his book will “stimulate people’s moral imagination, whoever reads it,” as reading has done for him. He hopes that older Black men and white people, especially educators, will learn from it, and he hopes the book encourages young Black men to embrace the whole spectrum of what they could be.

“You’re [seen as] either a saint or a demon, if you’re a Black man,” Hunter said. “Sometimes, we’re a little bit of both.”

“Speech Is My Hammer: Black Male Literacy Narratives in the Age of Hip-Hop” can be purchased at the University Book Store or checked out from the UW libraries.

Reach writer Chaitna Deshmukh at arts@dailyuw.com.

