What does it mean to know nothing?

Editor’s note: “Agora,” named after the public forum at the heart of the Ancient Greek city states, is a series exploring some of the classical philosopher Plato’s most influential dialogues and the experience of reading them as a modern college student.

Even for me, a philosophy nerd majoring in classics, reading Plato started as a chore. I figured if I was going to make sweeping claims about the nature of “Western civilization,” I should at least acquaint myself with one of its most famous foundational thinkers.

Alas, I soon realized that I couldn’t reduce Platonic philosophy to its historical consequences. By reading the original texts, I began to understand that those consequences are as much a byproduct of the dialogues’ interpretation as they are of the dialogues themselves.

Instead of writing essays on a particular topic, Plato would formulate his arguments as dialogues, allowing him to voice many different perspectives. It's hard not to see the potential for divergent interpretations as intentional. It’s almost like Plato is inviting us into the conversation.

This is why I feel it is important to return to Plato — especially now, when the foundations of “Western civilization” are starting to feel a bit shaky, and especially here, at this university, where we are actively shaking them. It's vital that we continue to examine him, both inside his own context, and also, in the context of our modern world.

To that end, this series will offer some thoughts on Plato’s seminal works, adding my voice, and hopefully yours as well, to the dialogue.

This week, we’ll start with the “Apology,” Plato’s fictionalized account of the trial of his mentor and occasional mouthpiece, Socrates.

If you’ve heard anything about Socrates, it’s probably his revolutionary claim that “the only thing that I know is that I know nothing.” While those exact words don’t appear anywhere in Plato’s dialogues, this notorious statement was derived from the “Apology.”

Faced with this notion, one can either throw up their hands and give up on acquiring knowledge entirely, or one can use their own ignorance to catapult themselves toward an earnest search for truth. Plato belonged to this second group.

The “Apology” serves as a manifesto for the young philosopher, who witnessed his mentor get sentenced to death for the pursuit of this very same ideal. But it’s also one of the most lucid pictures we have of the historical Socrates, an obnoxious smart ass, a messiah of rational thought, a teacher, a lifelong student, a breakthrough, and a breaking point.

“[The ‘Apology’] is the closest thing we get to a real historical Socrates,” James Clauss, a professor with the department of classics at UW, said.

Like so many of the great heroes of antiquity, Socrates’ incandescent doom began with an oracle.

Socrates was an omnipresent nuisance in 5th century BCE Athens. He spent his time wandering around the agora, bothering prominent citizens who considered themselves wise. Through a dialectical practice that came to be known as the Socratic method, he would demonstrate that they weren’t as smart as they thought they were.

On account of these conversations, Socrates made a lot of enemies. Compounding the problem, he amassed a devoted band of young aristocratic followers who copied his methods.

Socrates was eventually brought to court for not believing in the gods that the city believed in, as well as corruption of the youth.

Read through a modern lens, one of the most relevant aspects of the “Apology” is the inability of relatively brief court proceedings to correct a lifetime, or history, of prejudice. Toward the beginning of the “Apology,” Socrates declares, “I must make a defense, men of Athens, and must try in so short a time to remove from you this prejudice which you have been for so long a time acquiring.”

Though very different on a systemic level — especially considering it was Socrates’ actions, rather than his race or social class, that turned his jury against him — long-standing prejudice in the court system is reminiscent of the discrimination people of marginalized identities face in the American justice system today. Though, perhaps in part because of cases like Socrates’, modern legal systems have attempted to build safeguards against prejudice.

“A party can object to some testimony on the grounds that it's prejudicial or that it's likely to lead … the jury to conclusions … not based on reasons,” William Talbott, a professor of philosophy at UW, who studies legal philosophy and epistemology, said.

Up against execution, Socrates explains how these conversations which prejudiced the jury against him, are actually “a mission from God,” as Clauss describes.

Socrates tells the courtroom how his friend, Chaerephon, dared to go up to the oracle at Delphi and ask if there was anyone wiser than Socrates. The oracle responded that no one was wiser.

“Socrates … said, ‘Okay, I'm confused. I know that I'm not wise,’” Clauss said. “And, so, he uses that as the launching pad for his investigations.”

At first, Socrates attempts to prove the oracle false, but he soon realizes that his acceptance of his own ignorance is actually what makes him wise. He also reluctantly realizes, out of devotion to the oracle, that it’s his sacred duty to evangelize this sort of wisdom, a wisdom that is “appropriate to humankind.”

“When he realized that, ‘No, not everyone else knows more,’ he said, ‘I'm wiser, because I know I'm not smart,’” Clauss said. “And that then leads to his next mission — help people know that they don't know. He took it as his mission to help all Athenians come to true wisdom. That's how Plato represents Socrates’s life of investigation.”

Prophecy is where the human and the divine collide. But Chaerephon’s oracle, metaphorically, at least, can be seen as a severing of this point of connection. By describing Socrates, someone who allegedly knows nothing, as the wisest man in the world, the oracle effectively segregates human and divine wisdom.

Truth, or ἀλήθεια, according to the German philosopher Heidegger’s analysis, breaks down etymologically to something akin to “unconcealed.” This old understanding of truth, which saturated the mythic tradition, is defined in the “Apology” as belonging to the gods. Therefore, a pious person must concern themselves with knowledge that can be acquired through rational perception.

Although, unlike modern philosophers, the Greeks didn’t make a distinction between truth and certainty, according to Talbott. In the “Apology,” you can see Plato laying the groundwork for this distinction to be made.

“[Socrates] thought knowledge required not only absolute truth, but also certainty,” Talbott said. “Yeah, it's easy to see why he would conclude that he knows nothing. When he says he knows nothing, does that mean none of his beliefs is true? [You could say] that [the Socratic philosophers] are subjectivist about truth, or you could say that they just believe all knowledge is less than certain.”

Plato argues that it’s from this place of uncertainty that we can orient ourselves toward truth, and, perhaps, even approach it. This becomes a core principle guiding his philosophy of education and moral excellence.

Plato went on to establish a school, called the Ἀκαδημία, or Academia, from which we get our word “academy.” This notion of fostering uncertainty as means of attempting to acquire real knowledge, at least as an ideal, has carried over into the modern institution of academia.

However, Socratic philosophy was not without its problematic elements. The young men Socrates was accused of corrupting were those with σχολή, skholḗ — leisure. Though Socrates' politics are harder to pin down, Plato was certainly anti-democratic and elitist.

“[The youth] had the money and the leisure, and the people with the money are also associated with the oligarchy, [which overthrew] the democracy,” Clauss said.

By violating the social contract, humiliating the democratically elected politicians, and deconstructing agreed-upon truths, Socrates threatened not only just the puffed-up pontificators, but also the nascent institution of Athenian democracy.

Although it took place halfway across the world nearly 2,500 years ago, perhaps Socrates' trial can offer some insight into the culture wars occurring across our own agoras, on Twitter, in Red Square, and even at our Thanksgiving dinner tables. Though we have made progress broadening access to Academia, to institutions such as UW, schooling still often takes skholḗ.

I think for many people, those of us with the leisure to learn can appear dictatorial in our dialectic approach to truth, and dangerously radical in our rejection of established truths.

If we follow Socrates, declaring that the only thing we know is that we know nothing, our education can never be complete. We’ll keep having to tear down the structures we build, and those who built them. That’s a beautiful thing, and a terrifying thing.

The internet allows humanity to warp reality to fit our own image of reality, and movements, such as postmodernism, give us philosophical permission to exercise this power.

While this flexibility, this upheaval, has led to a proliferation of conspiracy theories such as QAnon and “Stop the Steal,” it also has the potential to create the kind of uncertainty Socrates sought to foster, the kind of uncertainty which leads us to orient ourselves toward the glorious, if unattainable ideal of true knowledge.

I came away from the “Apology” thinking that, as a pragmatic model for utopia, the epistemological essentialism Socratics evangelizes is unrealistic and terrifyingly stark. But, as a tonic for a truth-starved society, maybe the “Apology” is exactly what we need.

Reach writer Zinnia Hansen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @HansenZinnia

