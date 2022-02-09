What first-generation students can teach us about navigating life

Editor’s note: “Ever Since I Was” is a bi-weekly column detailing the genesis and growth of the passions of UW and U-District community members.
My mother was still completing her residency as a medical student when she had me, her first child. After my younger sister was born, my family left Cambridge, Massachusetts to live in Washington state, where my father completed his dental residency at UW, where I would later attend as an undergraduate.
Growing up, I remember being fascinated by their conversations. Medical jargon and my mother’s decisive “No, that almost never happens” to my father’s inquiries about certain health conditions made me admire my parents’ ability to speak what seemed like an entirely different language. But that’s as far as my fascination went. My squeamishness with blood (I can’t watch any movie with gore without covering my eyes) and love for literature and the humanities meant that I never once entertained an interest in following my parents’ footsteps, career-wise. And from the looks of it, none of my siblings will either.
All this is to say that being a trail-blazer can come in many different forms. Whether you’re the oldest child in your family, living in a different culture than the one your parents grew up in, or are simply trying to navigate a job market and society that has seen significant shifts since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we all have to explore what makes our trajectory different from that of our predecessors.
For first-generation students, this journey can be especially challenging. According to a Pew Research Center study published May 2021, young adults between the ages of 22 and 29 who had a parent with a bachelor’s degree were over twice as likely to also complete a bachelor’s degree than those without such a parent. The path to higher education in the United States involves a complex series of steps that include taking college preparatory coursework in high school and figuring out admissions and financial aid — students whose parents have gone through this process have increased access to postsecondary education, the study said.
Andrea Malagón, a first-generation student from a Mexican immigrant family, said her path to college involved navigating her family’s expectations.
Some suggestions Malagón received were to study in Canada as an international student or to attend a prestigious university like Harvard. Malagón was told that it would all work out, but felt that nothing she heard made a lot of sense.
As she toyed with different ideas for majors, Malagón considered political science, anthropology, history, and English. After entering UW as a political science major and finding it wasn’t a good fit, Malagón switched to American ethnic studies and realized she was heading down the path she thought she’d put behind her.
“I like [American ethnic studies] so much better,” Malagón said. “And [what’s] really ironic is that now, I want to go into teaching. After four years of telling myself that I wasn’t going to do it, that that was the easy way out, now I want to do it. And I’m actually really excited to do it.”
While Malagón developed an appreciation for setting her goals independently, she is also grateful for the support she received from a few meaningful teachers in high school who helped her with the college application process.
“I know I have to be disciplined,” Malagón said. “I know I have to plan out what I want to do. I know I have to make goals for myself, but to have someone else tell you that it’s OK to falter a little bit, that it’s OK to circle back and loop around, is so reassuring ... Growing up, there was always a lot of pressure about just doing things right the first time.”
Support from others can be especially impactful when it comes from people who make an effort to understand some of our life experiences.
For Norma Gaspar, another first-generation student who emigrated from Mexico, the road to settling in the United States wasn’t easy. After moving to Everett, Gaspar and her four family members lived in a single room of a woman’s house for a year until Gaspar finished the seventh grade.
Feeling the effects of culture shock and struggling with the language barrier after moving to the United States, Gaspar said she cried a lot in middle school and often felt overlooked by those around her. But a few people stood out from that group, including one of Gaspar’s science teachers.
“She gave me a whole science textbook because her husband was Mexican so she spoke a little bit of Spanish,” Gaspar said. “And she understood what had happened [to me] based on her husband’s experiences.”
Opening up to other teachers helped Gaspar gain confidence through the college application process. Gaspar said her teachers reminded her of the uniqueness of her background as a bilingual Mexican immigrant and insisted that she could achieve her goals of preparing for college.
Now, Gaspar is working with the UW Dream Project to mentor high school students from low-income and minority backgrounds who have gone through similar experiences as herself. Community involvement is part of her long-term goal to work in public health — a move away from her initial plan of going into nursing.
“As a first-generation student and kid and also an immigrant, a lot of parents have the expectation of holding their child to a greater light,” Gaspar said. “Like, ‘Go be a doctor, go be a lawyer,’ like those kind[s] of expectations. So that’s primarily the reason why I wanted to go into nursing.”
Realizing her passion for the community and working with diverse populations, Gaspar decided that public health was a better fit for her.
Finding the right balance between following others’ expectations and defining one’s own path through life can be tricky. But it isn’t an exact science. Looking to first-generation students and their navigation of these two extremes can help us reflect on our own journeys as well.
Going through hard times and not being afraid to lean on others for support are just as important to our journeys as making a plan and having the discipline to stick to it.
“School and career — it’s not linear,” Malagón said. “And it’s OK to make the same mistakes again.”
Reach columnist Julia Park at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thejuliastory
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.