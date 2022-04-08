Your April horoscope according to Chinese astrology

It’s week two, and after a long year of back-and-forth between in-person and online learning, you’re already looking for a sign that this is your quarter. If your star sign didn’t give you the confirmation you were (or weren’t) looking for, you can also look at your Chinese zodiac sign to get the motivation you need to save money, talk to the classmate you’ve been lowkey crushing on, or finally muster the courage to apply to a top graduate program.
If you are not familiar with your Chinese astrology sign, look for the lunaryear you were born in to figure out which of the 12 animals you are. This means that each new year starts in late January/early February, so be sure to check the exact dates if you were born in either of those months to ensure you have the right sign.
Each subheading will list the two most recent years of the particular sign. Each cycle repeats over 12 years, and the current lunar year — the year of the tiger — began Feb. 1 and will be categorized by the sign’s intense energy and tendency for emotional drama. No matter what trouble you find yourself in — tiger sign or not — remember you can overcome any challenge posed to you.
Rat (1996, 2020)
Try not to take any financial risks this month. Instead of going to cafes and eating out, try putting money aside for emergencies — having time to drink coffee and unwind alone might help you ground yourself before dealing with the hustle and bustle of campus. Even getting some locally-brewed beans could help you save some money and perfect your coffee-making skills. Maybe even try some DIY tutorials to make your own pizza, or read something for fun.
Ox (1997, 2021)
It should be no surprise that you are everyone’s first pick for group projects due to your diligence and hardworking demeanor. Be careful, however, not to burn out this quarter. During April, you will be tempted to put more on your plate than you can feasibly carry; remember to keep at least one day of the week to yourself and do something relaxing like checking out a new cafe or boba shop, or playing one of your games that have been gathering dust for the past four months. Stay strong and remember that you're in this for the long run, not the short-term.
Tiger (1998, 2022)
Even though 2022 is your year, take caution in love and finance. While you may be determined to spring into the new quarter focused solely on your individual aspirations, work on opening up and communicating with your peers. Being independent is great, but fostering strong relationships and taking care of yourself will go a long way in helping you land an internship or saving for a fun gift for yourself. Even though you consider yourself a one-person army, try to reach out to trusted sources and let them know what you want out of your time at UW. You are notoriously stubborn, but your care for others and humanitarian issues can help break those walls to get outside of your comfort zone.
Rabbit (1987, 1999)
You’ve tried to keep to yourself this academic year, which is completely understandable given the lingering presence of COVID-19. Take precautions to keep yourself safe and try to get outside your comfort zone — and that doesn’t mean trying out the new bar or going to a concert unless you’re ready. Don’t be afraid of putting yourself out there by joining an RSO or trying a new opportunity like volunteering for a research group. This would be a good time to consider where you might want to pursue leadership opportunities, as most organizations are looking for new officers to serve for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Dragon (1988, 2000)
The past two years have been turbulent, but you’ve done your best to prevail through this year rather than slacking off. You’ve tried hard to put yourself out there, so think through your options as you continue to hear back about internships and other opportunities; be sure to read the conditions carefully. After working hard to land an opportunity, you might want to jump at the first callback you hear, but remember — without being too overzealous — that you have tried hard and might land multiple interviews or offers. You just might hear back from your dream opportunity, so give everyone a chance to respond before you take a leap of faith.
Snake (1989, 2001)
The first half of the year will be difficult, but don’t give up — you will have great success this year, such as a research fellowship or a study abroad offer, if you stay true to the course. April will be riddled with scandal and gossip, but stay rational and clear in your communications. It’s OK to talk about your concerns, but remember to stop yourself from causing more drama than good. The person you speak ill of might even turn out to be your greatest ally if you put your pride aside and ask for their side of the story.
Horse (1990, 2002)
As your peers are crushing on the newest celebrity, you’re focused on your work and career aspirations. This shouldn’t strike you as unusual. You’re here to make a difference in the world, so you shouldn’t feel obligated to put yourself on the dating scene when you’re focused on you. Even if you are focused on the person you want to become, make sure you actively take care of yourself — it’s OK not to engage in hookups, but take care to spend some time with friends. Schedule at least one day every two weeks to go out and do something meaningful with your peers — whether it be trying a new restaurant at Pike Place or understanding the lands the university resides on through the Indigenous Walking Tour.
Goat (1991, 2003)
You’re seen as very mysterious by your peers, which can be detrimental when they make assumptions about you rather than talking frankly. With the fiery tension of Dragon (month) and Tiger (year), you’ll want to keep distance from others who gossip and are toxic to those around them. As you look for love, be careful and make sure the person you’re pursuing is sincere. Of course, don’t feel like April has to be focused on others — this might be your best time to seek personal well-being and secure your place before bringing someone else into the picture.
Monkey (1992, 2004)
Being social revives you, and the hustle and bustle of spring quarter couldn’t suit you better. You’re elated to see so many people on campus after several years of COVID-19 preventing others from congregating. It might be fun to go out, drink, and see shows now that you’re back, but make sure to take your studies seriously. Instead of going out to drink, try to limit and pace yourself; maybe start spending time with someone in your class over coffee to collaborate with your peers.
Rooster (1993, 2005)
Your biggest focus this month should be staying in touch with your health and personal needs before putting yourself out there. You’re trying to be cautious with the ongoing pandemic, but there are ways to socialize without risking your health. Take advantage of the silent reading party (online or in-person) or go enjoy the fleeting cherry blossoms with a friend. Make sure to hydrate, and remember you don’t need to drink coffee or energy drinks all day — relaxing with herbal tea could be helpful in protecting yourself in the long-term.
Dog (1994, 2006)
You’ve been splurging a bit much with the Cherry Blossom Festival and might be tempted to ask relatives or friends for money. Try to avoid relying on others for your financial well-being and consider taking on a part-time campus job in a field you’re interested in. This might be harder if you’re a graduate student with fewer, more competitive opportunities; but you’re worth it, so try not to become discouraged if April is difficult. Persistence is key to your long-term success.
Pig (1995, 2007)
You’re doing very well, so don’t be surprised if others in the workplace or the classroom are envious of your success. Try not to make a scene and stay humble to give possible backstabbers less attrition against you. When you land on great success, try to lay low for a few weeks — the positions and opportunities you land are very competitive, so make sure not to elicit the ire of your peers by immediately writing a long, gratuitous post on LinkedIn. Instead, take that time to read over the job requirements and learn more about how you can succeed rather than giving your peers the opportunity to push you down.
Reach columnist Julie Emory at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
