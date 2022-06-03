Your June horoscope according to Chinese astrology

Congratulations — you’ve made it to week 10 and summer break is on the horizon (unless you’re signed up for summer quarter). Whether you’re graduating next week or already planning your next year at UW, this month has a lot in store for you.

If you’re not familiar with Chinese astrology, 12-year cycles begin with the rat and end with the pig. We are currently in the year of the tiger, so next year will be the year of the rabbit, then the dragon, and so on. If you were born in January or February, be sure to check the start of the lunar new year to make sure you know which sign is yours; the current lunar year began on Feb. 1.

Regardless of your sign, make sure you are kind to yourself. This has been a difficult year for everyone — you’re probably doing better than you think. Drink some water and do something you enjoy. You’re worth far more than your final grades or GPA.

Rat

You’re ready for the academic year to end so you can pursue new opportunities. While your cunning nature is usually a positive trait, be cautious not to ruffle any feathers at your job. People around you might be on edge, so take caution and speak clearly while taking time to yourself. It’d be best not to pursue certifications and examinations this month if possible, so use the first month of summer to take some well-deserved breaks and check out the local art scene, rather than continuing to stress yourself out at work.

Ox

It’s finally summer, but your hardworking nature has left you exhausted from the past academic year, so you’re ready to rest and recover. You will be susceptible to colds and other health issues this month, so it might be best for you to take it easy and keep to yourself. Rather than turning on lo-fi to study, consider having it on in the background as you play your favorite game or sort through your living space. It’s hard for you to feel justified taking time to yourself, so use this as a sign to put yourself first before you run into your new job or internship.

Tiger

This month will be full of excitement as you begin a new chapter in your career. You’ve worked hard and can see the fruits of your labor. Make sure you continue to treat others with empathy and respect. Your ambition makes it easy to grow power-hungry, but don’t let that take control of your life. Make sure to humble yourself — you’re finally in a good place thanks to your hard work, but don’t forget the privilege you have and to give back to the community.

Rabbit

Learning and self-development don’t end with the academic year. For you, June will be one of the best opportunities to learn something new or pursue a certification for a skill you’ve been working hard on. If anything, have some confidence in yourself and try writing a poem or a short story (even if you don’t think creative writing is your thing). For all you know, your work could land in a journal or a well-read student newspaper.

Dragon

Your luck won’t be the best this month, but don’t let that get to you. Try to stay away from gambling or any risky behavior this month and instead remain diligent at work. Your colleagues will recognize the effort you put into your job, so don’t give up, even if your work situation isn’t ideal right now. Look into safe hobbies, such as reading something new or playing your favorite card game with friends, to keep optimistic and energized this month.

Snake

After a long academic year, you’re relieved to finally decompress with friends and family. You have big opportunities ahead, and your financial situation is looking up, so spend this month investing in yourself. It’s important to tie all of your long-term successes back to who you want to be before you graduate next year, so don’t feel bad about splurging on a good outfit if it helps you envision your future. Check out current fashion trends and more about the job you want so that you can use the summer to prepare for a successful year.

Horse

Even though your travel plans might not be exactly what you want out of this summer, take some time to be grateful for your luck in finances over the next month. Use that money to do something fun like going to a concert, while taking care not to overindulge or splurge. Your life is falling into place, so try not to worry about one rejection on a mountain of accomplishments — remember, you are worth more than what any one person thinks of you.

Goat

Everyone is exhausted after this past academic year, and you’re no exception. While it is important to rest, make sure you remain serious about your job and avoid overindulgence. This is an important time to get serious about what you want (especially at work), so balance your hobbies with your obligations. Try writing with a new album playing in the background instead of ignoring your duties and watching Netflix. Try to carve out a clear day for yourself to rest, while also remaining diligent at work to get your tasks done on time.

Monkey

This is an auspicious time for you. The answer to most of the questions you ask yourself, like whether you should get those new shoes you’ve been eyeing or if you should take that certification exam, will be “yes.”You should finally act on those projects you’ve been considering, so take some time to ask a trusted advisor about how you can get more engaged and further yourself as an aspiring professional. Your financial health is looking good, so don’t feel any shame if you want to do some work at a nice cafe while enjoying your favorite drink — you deserve it.

Rooster

Even though the academic year is ending, you aren’t taking any breaks. You’re probably looking into freelance opportunities in your chosen career field. You will probably find great success and a potential second source of income from this new job, but make sure you also consider boundaries and when you need to take care of yourself. You only have one body, so it’s critical that you pay close attention to your health this summer. Take a look at mental health apps and remember that it is just as important to invest in your well-being as it is to invest in your career.

Dog

This is an important time to not only put yourself at the center of what you do, but to pay close attention to your friends and family. Some folks around you might be dealing with health issues, and your presence will be more than enough to make their day better. Invest in yourself, but also take time to check in with the people you care about. It might be worth inviting them to a music store or doing something else you both enjoy.

Pig

Although it’s cliche to “follow your heart,” this is the perfect time to reflect on what you want. Invite your crush to a nice dinner or have some drinks with your friends. Try not to take rejection too personally this summer — good fortune in romance does not necessarily mean everything will align right now. For all you know, the rejection that hurts you in the moment could be what saves you from a painful relationship.

