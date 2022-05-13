Your May horoscope according to Chinese astrology

The academic year is quickly coming to an end, despite the finish line feeling further away every day — the pervasive gray skies and rising COVID-19 cases aren’t doing anything to boost your mood. If you’re looking for a sign to keep chugging along, this month’s Chinese astrology horoscope offers curated advice on how to take care of yourself during one of the coldest spring quarters in recent memory.
If you’re not familiar with Chinese astrology, it consists of 12 year cycles that begin with the rat and end with the pig; regardless of your sign, make sure you are kind to yourself. This has been a difficult year for everyone, but I can guarantee you’re probably doing better than you think. Drink some water and do something you enjoy — you’re worth far more than your GPA.
Rat
You can’t catch a break this quarter, and May is no exception. Responsibilities are all piling up as you prepare to close out one of the most bizarre academic years you’ve ever experienced. You’re also having a hard time saying no to new projects, even if you realize there’s no break in sight. Practice the art of saying no, and remember that protecting your well-being is more important than any inconvenience you might cause others. Instead of attending 20 different RSOs, take some time to watch a new show, such as “Heartstopper.”
Ox
For the first time since the pandemic started, it feels semi-normal to gather with friends and family. During May, you feel busier than usual with social gatherings and events. On one hand, it’s great to be out in public, enjoying your favorite hobbies and pastimes in the company of people you care about — on the other, you might feel frustrated and overwhelmed with all the noise and busyness. You might need time to refresh in solitude, so consider carving out time to visit an art gallery on campus for some much-needed reflection.
Tiger
You’re on edge this quarter (then again, who isn’t) and feel yourself butting heads with colleagues and supervisors — take caution this month in your communication with others. You’re stubborn and tend to isolate instead of facing confrontation because you aren’t willing to compromise. Before confronting anyone, make sure you aren’t projecting other frustrations onto them and are trying to understand their perspective. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, make sure you take care of your health this month — this includes avoiding pulling all-nighters, if possible. Whenever you feel like you’re falling behind, remember it isn’t just you — we’re still in a pandemic, so it’s normal if you feel like you’re not running at 100% all the time.
Rabbit
You are going to make bold career moves this month. You’re putting yourself out there to succeed, so don’t take rejection personally — oftentimes, it’s not about your skills. You’ll land great opportunities as long as you remember your self-worth. If you can’t stop worrying about whether you got the internship or not, do something fun instead; if you can’t get your mind off the job hunt, consider listening to podcasts from people who work in the field you aspire to go into — this could be a valuable indicator of what direction you should go.
Dragon
Whether you’re graduating or not, this is a big year for you. You’re making major strides in both your love life and career. As you’re finishing up graduation preparations and studying to ace finals, you should make sure you’re in the driver’s seat moving forward. Take an evening to consider where you are and where you want to be. At the end of the day, you’re not just the sum of your accolades, so make sure you’re choosing your career and activities based on what makes you happy.
Snake
You feel much less motivated than usual this quarter. You’re making careless mistakes and falling into melancholic episodes. Even though it’s week seven, it’s time to take a step back and focus on your mental health. If you’re no longer passionate about your major, don’t feel guilty for changing your mind. Also, don’t feel bad if you have to be selfish and take time with friends to think about what you want to get out of your time at UW — it’s your education, after all. If you’re over 21, consider going to a sporting event with friends and enjoying some beer.
Horse
You’re probably feeling out of it this quarter. This year has been hard, and the constant dreariness of Seattle weather isn’t helping. You may not be feeling sick, but you’re having a difficult time motivating yourself. It might be good to infuse your daily routine with spiritual practices to get in touch with yourself. Consider journaling to reflect on what makes you happy and the reasons why you’re at UW. Try going to a park or checking out a plant museum to reconnect with yourself. The rest of spring quarter will be smooth sailing as long as you make sure to ground yourself.
Goat
This year has been surprisingly smooth for you, though tread carefully this month. Your workplace may have more strife than usual. This is understandable, considering how stressed everyone is preparing to end an eventful academic year, but you shouldn’t let yourself get caught up in conflict. If anyone is on edge or lashes out, take a step back and think about how to handle the situation diplomatically. You don’t want to ruin your image by being aggressive, so go to advisors for help navigating the situation before you dive headfirst into a conflict. If someone is going off false information, make sure you listen to their concerns and explain the situation instead of dismissing their feelings.
Monkey
You probably expected to have more work and long hours during this point of the quarter, but you weren’t expecting relationship troubles to emerge during this period, too. In May, make sure you respect the people around you by not haplessly getting into entanglements. Instead, try to engage with friends and your community through fun events. If you have a partner, make sure you spend time with them — this will help you have a smoother year than anticipated.
Rooster
Understandably, you feel frustrated by what’s going on in your community. Whether it be an unjust election or the Supreme Court’s draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, now is the time for you to stand up and protect the rights of yourself and others. This will be a challenging time at work, but don’t let that discourage you from taking a stand and being proactive. Ask for feedback and work on improving your performance, while also taking time to advocate for yourself and what matters to you. Remember, every storm will pass; you shouldn’t let small issues discourage you from making history.
Dog
After working hard this year, you finally feel like you’re in a good position financially. You’re tempted to splurge and make big purchases, but make sure you think through your decisions thoroughly. Consider taking time with friends to do something fun (such as going to the Burke Museum for free with your student pass) instead of going shopping. You’ll get to make fun memories without having to shell out the cost, and will likely be in a better position for it. You might even be able to afford to make bigger purchases, if you remain diligent.
Pig
You finally feel like you’re treading upward after a long couple of years. Your grades are stellar and you feel confident in your resume and LinkedIn profile after spending time building up your extracurricular engagement. However, you should remain cautious of injuries and overexertion while spending time in the community for local events, such as any spring concerts. You’re working hard, so don’t feel guilty if you need to take time to yourself rather than going out. Your true friends will understand, and your long-term health is worth much more than one concert. You’re doing great — don’t let anyone else deter you.
