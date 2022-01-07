Your monthly forecast for January

Editor's Note: "Husky Horoscopes" is a monthly series dedicated to UW-themed astrological predictions.
Aries
January is going to be full of unexpected and exciting opportunities for you, Aries, but you’ve got to act fast: blink and you might miss them. See a poster for a paid study on a bulletin board? This might be your chance to make bank. Get invited to go caboozing (drunk canoeing) with some frat bros? It might be less awful than you expect. Meet a cutie while shopping at the DM? Why not take the opportunity to get into some other DMs, if you catch my drift? If you open your eyes to the world around you, you’ll realize that your opportunities are truly boundless.
Taurus
Last year may have been full of missteps and bad luck, dear Taurus, but this January you’re planning steps to ensure a better 2022 for yourself. The more you dream of success, the more you may start to get as naively ambitious as a fall quarter freshman signing up for 15 STEM credits. Now is a good time to slow down for a moment and think: what expectations are you setting for yourself that are actually realistic? Just like the UW administration’s email updates about COVID-19, the promises you make to yourself might be a bit shaky right now.
Gemini
Geminis are often stereotyped as the two-faced sign, and the start of your “new year, new you” is going to be particularly true to this as you navigate your next identity crisis. You could find yourself tempted to replace your entire wardrobe with some thrift store finds, or perhaps if you’re a Foster student, you’ll just get tired of pretending to know what an NFT is. College is a great time for self-exploration, of course, but don’t get too carried away with it: like the seagulls who hang out in Red Square miles from the ocean, you may get stranded from your home base.
Cancer
You’re feeling a bit claustrophobic this January, Cancer. Hybrid classes certainly aren’t helping, and neither is the spread of the omicron variant. You might benefit from taking yourself on some (COVID-safe) adventures. Whether you end up exploring the Burke-Gilman Trail, the newest record shop in the U-District, or your roommate’s body, remember that trying new things is just as important to growth as your classes are.
Leo
You can’t spell leadorship without L-E-O, and January is going to be full of opportunities for you to explore that role. If you’re feeling up to the task of guiding baby Huskies on their UW journey, applications for orientation leaders and resident advisers are currently open. If you’re thinking more along the lines of becoming a cult leader, it doesn’t hurt to check which frats or sororities rush during winter quarter. Just remember: with great power comes great responsibility.
Virgo
This month is testing your insecurities, Virgo, and it’s important to stay strong. As the sign named after virgins, for example, you may be feeling like a bit of a loser in regard to your sex-having status, but try to remember that it really doesn’t matter. After all, you probably have lots to be confident about: virgins do well in CSE classes and have excellent music taste. And hey, at least you’re not a UW reject.
Libra
Your sign may be the justice scales, Libra, but January’s looking like a tempting month to start your criminal arc. Want to steal a brick from Red Square? Sneak into the underground steam tunnels? Jaywalk in the U-District (seriously, why do the pedestrian traffic signals take that long)? The thrill will certainly be one way to spice up the monotony of a hybrid quarter. Whatever you do, just be smart and don’t get caught: if you decide not to pay for parking, for instance, there’s no escaping the wrath of UW Transportation Services.
Scorpio
Last year was most likely brutal on you, dear Scorpio — your stereotypically mysterious demeanor may not reveal it, but the Frank Ocean and Mitski on your Spotify wrapped certainly does. This January should be your time to take it easy and recover. Shirking responsibilities may not be your typical modus operandi, but don’t be too hard on yourself if you end up switching one of your electives to Rocks for Jocks (ESS 101), or if you skip class and answer Poll Everywhere questions from your bed to scrape participation points. You might also benefit from trying out the IMA’s new massage clinic, or from revamping your skincare routine.
Sagittarius
You’re going to be on a real Husky Grind this January, Sagittarius — and I don’t mean the coffee place at Mercer Court. This month’s gonna be all about getting that bag in Bagley, getting that gold in Gould, getting that money in Meany. If you’re the person who’s always showing up late and relegated to the last row of lecture halls with a cup of coffee, you might find yourself suddenly being the student who’s early, sitting in the front row, and consistently raising their hand. Things might feel like all work and no play for a while, but rest assured your sigma grindset will pay off.
Capricorn
You’re known and respected for your practical approach to life, Capricorn, but this month is your reminder that sugar coating is sometimes a helpful life skill too. You might be tempted to slap some common sense into your friend who’s applying to informatics for the fourth year in a row, or your roommate who’s been waiting five months now for a chance to date some crusty loser who’s “just not ready” for a relationship. But even if you’re right, is it worth them booing you? In an era where it’s risky to go out and meet people, you might be better off trying to preserve the relationships you value.
Aquarius
You’ve got your mind on a lot of things at once right now, Aquarius, and things might get a bit confusing. Whether you’re juggling two part-time jobs, talking to the eight different guys on your Tinder rotation, or just trying to keep up with all the new UW meme accounts on Instagram, your priorities might start to feel more split than Bill and Melinda Gates. Now might be a good time to check out some new planner apps to organize your life a bit better, or invest in an acoustic planner from the University Book Store. Just remember: it’s OK to not have it totally together.
Pisces
You’ve still got some baggage from 2021 to release, dear Pisces, before you step into this year on a more positive foot. Losing the Nook and 24/7 hours at Odegaard last year was devastating enough for all of us, but you probably have some additional losses to mourn. Fortunately, having your first week of classes in bed should help you save up your energy to properly grieve. Personally, I’m a big advocate for going down to the docks of the Waterfront Activities Center at midnight and screaming across Lake Washington, but you might have better luck talking to one of the counseling center’s eight new therapists.
