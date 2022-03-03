Your monthly forecast for March

Aries
Winter quarter has been a real Husky hustle for you, Aries, but here’s a reminder to make use of your precious free time and enjoy life. Have some down time between study breaks? Try Friday night roller skating at the IMA, looking at the Henry Art Gallery’s current exhibitions, or bullying a freshman. It also might be fun to spend this precious time after the peak of omicron to travel somewhere during spring break.
Taurus
You may enjoy your reputation as one of the more emotionally stable signs, dear Taurus, but is that always the best for you? Ode-guarding your heart may seem like a good strategy when you’re feeling Suzza-low, but bottling things up might cause an eventual explosion. It would be wise to speak up when things start to get bothersome — don't be like the UW administration and wait until the last possible moment to address issues.
Gemini
Game-changing opportunities are coming your way this March, Gemini, and it’s up to you to seize them. Now is an important time to pay attention to the annoying swamp of emails UW loves to send — you might find out you landed a study abroad trip, a new job, or even a chance to compete on “Jeopardy!” You also might want to take advantage of the many chances you’re getting to cozy up to your professors — remembering their cat’s name, for instance, might help you get a much-needed homework extension or letter of recommendation.
Cancer
Are you ready to be the center of some gossip, Cancer? The stars have designated you to be the main star of your social circles this March, and it’s important to plan accordingly. Whether you’re talking on Tinder to two guys from the same frat, getting spicy with a friend, or even pulling a Cassie from “Euphoria,” the tea is about to get hotter than a pot from Tea Republik. Unfortunately, there aren’t any communication or even drama classes that might help with this — your best bet for now is to lay lower than an average STEM exam grade.
Leo
The stars are urging you to go easy on yourself this March, Leo. When there’s a pandemic, a war, finals week, and a new quarter happening all in one month, life can start to feel more chaotic than the University Book Store on a textbook buyback day. It’s a good idea now to take on fewer responsibilities at your RSO, prioritize sleep over social invites, or even go on walks instead of doom scrolling through Twitter. Although it’s not in your nature as a fire sign to mentally slow down, that same fiery energy might just burn you out in the end.
Virgo
The return to in-person classes this spring promises a boost in all of our social lives, but yours might be a bit of a surprise, dear Virgo. You could reconnect with someone you’ve lost touch with over the course of the pandemic, join an RSO you never envisioned yourself in, or perhaps even become more of a party animal than you already are. Making new friends is part of the university experience, but don’t forget about your day ones as well: Make room for all Husky friends new and old, purple and gold.
Libra
The stars are in your favor to pick up a new hobby this month, Libra. Perhaps that photography class you’re taking for VLPA credits will end up becoming a passion you continue to pursue long after the quarter ends. Maybe you’ll explore your creative side through cooking when you get tired of eating instant ramen every night. You could even apply to The Daily and end up writing horoscopes (or copy editing them) yourself — the possibilities are boundless.
Scorpio
Beware the Ides of March, Scorpio — this month, some people you trust might be less reliable than Seattle public transit on a Sunday. St. Patrick’s Day could start to look more like St. Patrick’s month, given how green with envy these backstabbers may be of you. Abandonment is a strong possibility — maybe someone will “forget” to invite you to a social gathering, or a roommate will move out after months of secretly resenting you. On the bright side, however, this is your critical opportunity to fix your vetting system and make some real, life-long friends.
Sagittarius
I’m sorry to say it, Sagittarius, but March is simply not your month. In fact, you should probably start carving some free time out of your schedule now — misfortunes are going to start hitting you harder and even less predictably than the inevitable “Big One” PNW earthquake, and you’re going to need that time to get yourself together. If your spring break plans fall through, try to come up with an agenda so you don’t spend too much time decaying in your room. If you’re currently applying to a competitive major, make sure you not only have a backup plan, but an hour or two to cry if you get rejected.
Capricorn
February’s weather was just as chaotic as what life had in store for you last month, Capricorn, but the good news is that things are dying down as you get more grounded in March. Whether you’re actually showing up to your 8:30 a.m. lectures on time every day, properly studying for exams instead of cramming at the last possible moment, or simply starting to remember the difference between the U-District and UW Link light rail stations, you’re going to start priding yourself in being on top of your game — and rightfully so.
Aquarius
March is full of temptation, dear Aquarius, and you’d be wise to watch yourself. Craving food from a good spot on the Ave? It’s important to check your wallet first. Eyeing someone cute in your residence hall? You might want to think twice before crossing the line. Enticed by dollar signs to switch your major to business? Make sure your goals don’t conflict with you having, you know, a brain or a moral backbone.
Pisces
Much like Cafe Allegro and Parnassus, your humble and mysterious nature has always made you a bit of a hidden gem, dear Pisces. However, the sun is in your sign this month, which will allow your sparkle to finally show to others around you. Maybe you’ll become a hot commodity on Tinder, the most stylish “Material Girl” on campus, or just someone who raises their hand a little more often in class. Whatever you decide, the campus cherry blossoms have got some competition this month in terms of who’s going to bloom the biggest and brightest.
Reach columnist Natalie Rand at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @airbudfan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.