Your Valentine’s season horoscopes are here

Aries
A secret admirer is about to come out of the woodwork this month, dear Aries. This could be someone from your academic sphere — someone from chemistry class might be feeling chemistry, someone from sociology class could want to get social with you, or perhaps there’s even someone from physics class who wants to get physical with you. This could also be a friend who swipes right on your Tinder profile for more than just a “Hello.” Regardless, it’s up to you to figure out how to proceed.
Taurus
All these KN95s on campus should be your warning this month that someone might not be keeping it KN-100 with you, Taurus. Loyalty, industry, faith, and efficiency might be the four Husky values represented by the Sylvan Grove columns, but someone in your close circle sure isn’t respecting that first value. If you’re in a romantic relationship, you should proceed with extra caution this month: UW admin may have harsh punishments for people who cheat on exams, but unfortunately they don’t punish people who cheat on baddies like you.
Gemini
Love may be in the air this Valentine’s month, Gemini, but you’re starting to get a little indecisive about it. Whether you’re single or in a relationship, you might find yourself going back and forth on key decisions more than UW admin flip-flopping between in-person and remote classes this quarter. Take your time to figure things out, but don’t take too long — you’ve got someone waiting on you more anxiously than a Husky-to-be in the first few weeks of March.
Cancer
I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news, Cancer, but your life is looking pretty lonely on the romantic front this month. Now is a good time to start practicing loving yourself, because it sure looks like nobody else does. This Valentine’s Day, in particular, you’d probably benefit more from cooking yourself a nice meal or even just taking a nap than continuing to miserably scroll happy couples on Instagram. Fear not, Cancer. Love will eventually find you, but for now it’s farther away from you than an engineering major is from a bar of soap.
Leo
This winter quarter isn’t the only thing experiencing extraordinary circumstances, Leo. Your love life is about to go through some exciting upgrades this Valentine’s season. Single? Returning to in-person classes will set up the perfect opportunity for a meet cute. Maybe you’ll find that someone who’s had their camera off on Zoom was a babe all along, or perhaps you’ll slip in Red Square and fall into the strong arms of a major hottie. Taken? You’ll be in the mood for an extra romantic date, so set up your plans now. Try stargazing together in the Jacobsen Observatory, or even hitting up the Burke Museum like Ana Mari Cauce and her wife on their first date.
Virgo
Single or taken, distance is making your love life a bit tricky this February, Virgo. A special someone could be living far away from you at the moment, or perhaps COVID-19 is going to be a hindrance to your dating life. Fortunately, you don’t have to be a communication major to figure out ways to keep in touch. Scheduling regular Zoom calls, sending TikToks, and even sharing daily Wordle stats should be enough to keep you and your boo as tight as a crowd of partying Greek life kids at the height of a pandemic.
Libra
You might be in good standing academically, Libra, but what about romantically? Whether you’re partnered up or just have your eye on someone, that special someone is about to start acting as cryptic with you as the computer science major’s admission criteria. You might start to feel even more defeated now than the football team at the last Apple Cup, but do the best you can to not take things personally — your muse might just be busy going through the winter blues.
Scorpio
February is looking like the perfect time to take the next big step in your love life, Scorpio. Shooting your shot in Schmitz? Having the DTR talk in Denny? Proposing in PACCAR? You’ve got the potential to build something as exciting as the future Pavilion Pool at the IMA. Thinking of calling it quits? Withdrawals are marked as a “W” on UW transcripts for a reason, Scorpio. Sometimes ending things really can be a win. No matter what you decide, the stars will be in your favor.
Sagittarius
Oh, Sagittarius, honey. I’m really sorry, but you’re about to get your heart broken this month. If you’re in a relationship, that might be changing soon. If you’re single, there’s a good chance you’ll get rejected by someone you’ve had your heart set on — almost as painful as getting rejected from your major. Even those of you who aren’t looking to date might start to miss a certain someone’s name on your phone after seeing them on campus hand-in-hand with a new bae. At least you have Canvas notifications to look forward to.
Capricorn
Single or taken, you’re starting to get a bit bored with where you’re at, Capricorn. Maybe staying a boundless bachelor felt like the right move at the time, but seeing all these Valentine’s couples will make you start to feel lonely if you’re single or vice versa if you’re in a relationship. Maybe you thought you were in love, but now you’d rather sit through a three-hour lecture in Bagley than talk to your partner about their day. You might be tempted now to jump ship, but the stars are asking you to slow down and think first. The grass is always greener on the other side of the Quad.
Aquarius
You’re about to see someone in a whole new light this February, Aquarius. This could be a positive thing: Perhaps you’ll get interested in Jake from Zeta Psi when he starts to look more like a respectful himbo than a toxic frat bro. It could also be a negative thing: Maybe you’ll be shocked to find out that your computer science major boo is a raging misogynist (who would have guessed). You might be feeling more lost right now than a junior with an undeclared major, but try not to panic. This is your opportunity to figure out what it is you really want.
Pisces
You may be one of the more emotional signs, dear Pisces, but this Valentine’s month you’re about as available to anyone right now as the financial aid office is available to answer the phone. Instead of focusing on others, now is a good time for you to set boundaries and start investing in yourself. Hit up the IMA, reach out to friends, shoot for the moon with your GPA — even if you miss, you’ll land among the names on the Dean’s list. If you’ve got someone counting on you, however, make sure you communicate your needs. Don’t go total ghost mode like Dubs I (may he rest in peace).
Reach columnist Natalie Rand at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @airbudfan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.