Dinner party delights

Editor’s note: The Joy of College Cooking is a weekly column dedicated to food and the cooking experiences of college students.

I think I speak for everyone when I say that this quarter has been long and draining. It’s cold and dark outside, but since the holidays are approaching, I decided to push all thoughts of finals week aside and host a cozy dinner party for my roommate and some friends to brighten up the week.

Throughout this column, Megan and I have tried to explore ways to make delicious, yet not too time-consuming food and learned how cooking can sustain us both physically and emotionally. If you ask me, setting aside a few hours to host a dinner party was the perfect way to bring all these themes together.

Fun, flavor, and good memories are not contingent on fancy ingredients or ridiculous amounts of time. You can get creative with the menu, or you can put a meal together with whatever ingredients you have lying around.However you decide to run your dinner party, the important thing is that you are sharing a meal with people you care about.

After swinging by Trader Joe’s after class to pick up ingredients, I made some menus on scrap paper to really elevate the evening, and started cooking. I’ve spent more hours than I would like to admit on Pinterest looking for recipe inspiration and dreaming of fancy ceramics, but since this was my first-ever dinner party, I decided to keep it simple.

To cut down on the prep time required to execute this plan, I decided that this dinner party would be a potluck, and asked each guest to bring a signature dish. Dining this way is both cost- and time-effective, and makes the meal much more collaborative and exciting. The final menu featured baguettes dipped in copious amounts of balsamic vinegar and olive oil, balsamic brussel sprouts, gnocchi alla sorrentina, marbled spice cake, and mini burnt Basque cheesecakes for dessert.

The pièce de résistance of the meal was the homemade gnocchi, which sounds intimidating to make, but is actually pretty simple. You start off by boiling four to five potatoes until they are soft enough that your fingers will leave indentations if you press on them. Then, peel the potatoes, return them to the pot, and mash them up until they are soft and fluffy with no large chunks of potato remaining. I don’t have a potato masher so I just used a jar of pasta sauce, which worked wonderfully.

Next comes the fun part — channel your inner Italian nonna as you eyeball the measurements for the remaining ingredients. Make a well in the middle of the potato mash, mix in two to three egg yolks, and add roughly one cup of flour. Adding one egg yolk per person is a good rule of thumb, but just do what feels right.

Mix the dough together until it’s incredibly soft, but not too sticky. Then, roll out the dough like you’re making a snake out of Play-Doh, and cut the gnocchi into little pillows, each about an inch wide.

You can leave the gnocchi like that and just toss them into the boiling water if you’re feeling hungry, but you can also use a gnocchi board or the back of a fork to give the gnocchi their signature ridged texture. I followed this tutorial, and even though many of the gnocchi ended up squished or wonky, it was still a very fun process.

The gnocchi will be done after about three minutes in the boiling water. When they float to the top, scoop them out and put them directly in the sauce. You can serve the gnocchi just like that, or you can stir in some mozzarella and basil and bake it at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes.

The great thing about making gnocchi is that everyone can help out to speed up the process. While I was working on the sauce, my friends were rolling out the gnocchi. It was fun, chaotic, and reduced the amount of overall work, even if flour got everywhere.

When the meal was finally ready, we all sat on the floor and ate around the coffee table, fizzy drinks in hand and candles burning in homemade candlesticks. The food was perfect and we laughed so hard that our sides hurt.

It was truly the best way to celebrate the end of the quarter, and, with that in mind, I cannot recommend having a little dinner party with your friends enough. This was my first, but it certainly won’t be my last.

