Embracing friends of circumstance

Editor’s note: “Agora,” named after the public forum at the heart of the Ancient Greek city states, is a series exploring some of the classical philosopher Plato’s most influential dialogues and the experience of reading them as a modern college student.

After nearly two years on campus, I still have difficulty making friends. I know I’m not alone. We’ve all heard over and over again that the friends we make in college will last a lifetime, but there seems to be a profound confusion concerning how we are supposed to go about building those kinds of intimate relationships.

This issue has taken on a new urgency for me as I prepare to embark on a study abroad program this fall. I know that the ability to make new friends will be vitally important as I learn to navigate a new culture.

So, true to form, for this second installation of “Agora,” I thought I’d see whether Plato could offer any advice on the subject by diving into the “Lysis,” a dialogue that examines the nature of friendship — though, now that I think about it, my choice of self-help book might provide some insight into why my social life is nonexistent.

Alas, Plato doesn’t give us an easy answer. The dialogue is fundamentally a failure in that Socrates and the two young friends he interrogates, Lysis and Menexenus, are unable to arrive at a satisfactory definition of friendship.

Through a devilishly complex series of arguments, both traditional explanations of friendship — that like attracts like and that opposites attract — are discarded as impossible.

Each time Socrates attempts to distill the nature of the force which pulls two souls together in friendship, he’s foiled by a paradox, often a paradox created by the very premises he himself introduces.

The failure of the philosophical argumentation forces us back to the drawing board. It prompts us to reexamine the concrete example of friendship Plato gives us — that of Lysis and Menexenus.

Lysis and Menexenus are Athenian youth of a similar age and social class. While Plato describes Lysis as demure and poised, Menexenus is gregarious and pugnacious. In fact, almost everything is a point of contention between the two boys: their age, their height, and even their moral worth.

These disagreements don’t threaten their friendship because it's impossible for their arguments to ever be settled. The equality of their position allows there to be ambiguity with regard to their relative virtue. The boys are free to debate their differences because they feel secure in the fact that society values them the same.

“From a social status point of view, they are the same, but … as individuals, they are never going to be numerically identical,” Ruby Blondell, a professor of classics and Plato scholar at UW, said.

Unfortunately, it is often easier for us to become friends with those who share a similar background, a point on which both ancient Greek philosophy and modern psychological research agree.

“The biggest factor [in building friendships], which is not very theoretical, is geography,” Jonathan Kanter, a professor of psychology, said in an email. “In other words, we’re most likely to become friends with those we spend a lot of time with … Among those we spend time with, we’re likely to become friends with people who we perceive as similar to us and who share our identities.”

One of the most fascinating parts of the “Lysis” is how Plato explores the line between sexual desire and friendship, a line that, especially for me as a queer woman, can sometimes get blurry.

Plato sets the friendship (philia) which exists between Lysis and Menexenus in contrast to the desire (eros), an older youth, Hippothales, feels for Lysis.

It seems like the force causing someone to desire another is fundamentally different from the force that brings friends together. One could even argue an intentional and erroneous conflation of friendship and desire is highlighted by the fallacies the dialogue runs up against. The notion that friends have to desire something from each other is the premise that throws Socrates' intricate arguments off track, as it introduces another paradox.

If something must be loved for the sake of something else, then that thing must also be loved for the sake of something else… and so on to infinity. To resolve this issue, Socrates puts forward the idea of the proton philon, the first love.

“You can’t love everything for the sake of something else,” Blondell said. “There always has to be some ultimate thing that puts a period to the whole.”

I can’t help but wonder, maybe extravagantly, if perhaps philia itself is that thing, that proton philon. Perhaps friendship transcends desire because it is something desired for its own sake.

Though this argument is never explicitly made in the “Lysis,” there are the seeds of it scattered throughout the dialogue.

It’s remarkable and tragically touching when you consider how Socrates died at the hands of democracy — executed by his fellow citizens, those who are supposed to be his “friends,” his philoi — that in the “Lysis” Socrates says that the thing he desires most in the world is to acquire a good friend.

Throughout Plato’s writings, Socrates is characterized as someone who has properly educated his desires, searching for wisdom above everything else. Thus, for Plato, friendship is a noble thing to lust after. Yet if philia itself is that “proton philon,” friendship might not be something obtained through desire for another.

Maybe, my problem finding friends stems from the fact that I’m looking too hard. I remember when I first moved to the cohousing community where I spent a chunk of my childhood, I ran out barefoot into the central meadow, where I bumped into the neighbors’ kids. Even though I didn’t choose their company, immediately a true friendship grew between us. The meadow became a kind of agora where we had the opportunity to discover ourselves and our world together.

Though not universally true, the idealized philosophical form of philia which is presented in the “Lysis,” is a symmetrical relationship. It exists between equals. Philia often refers to “friends” of circumstance, rather than associations that are actively sought out.

“We tend to draw a distinction like, ‘Oh, friendship, that’s a personal choice’ … but not if you’re a Greek,” Blondell said.

In contrast, eros is almost always an asymmetrical relationship. The erotic paradigm demonstrated in the Lysis is fundamentally transactional. In the ancient Greeks’ extremely problematic model of erotic desire, an older lover (erastes) gives his wisdom in exchange for the beauty of his beloved (eromenos).

Implicitly, the “Lysis” makes the argument that in a relationship governed by eros, the participants desire something from each other, while in one governed by philia, they desire together. Lysis and Menexenus don’t gain anything from their friendship except the opportunity to share what they gain with each other.

While Menexenus is temporarily away, Socrates talks with Lysis alone. Their conversation humbles the young Lysis, making him aware of his own ignorance. It serves to model the proper way a lover should treat his beloved for the besotted Hippothales, who stands in the background, blushing, as Socrates instructs him in the art of courtship.

When Menexenus returns, Lysis immediately asks Socrates to impart the same wisdom to his friend. But, Socrates suggests that Lysis himself share it later with the other boy.

Instead of repeating himself, Socrates embarks on a quest to discover the true nature of friendship, a subject of which all three of them, despite their difference in age and wisdom, are equally ignorant.

The failure of this quest is a strangely fruitful one. Though they are unable to distill an answer, the unresolved question inspires in them a collective yearning for an answer.

Just like in the “Apology,” Socrates’ exhortation to accept our ignorance is of utmost importance. Despite the vast age difference between Socrates and the two boys, their shared ignorance unites them in philia.

As the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy says, “by showing Lysis that he isn’t already wise … Socrates sets him on the road to philosophy.”

In his first conversation with Lysis, Socrates plays the role of the lover, instilling in Lysis a love of knowledge, but in the subsequent dialogue on friendship, he plays the role of a friend, accompanying the two boys as an equal as they journey along the path toward wisdom.

Socrates ends the dialogue by saying: “We’ve now made utter fools of ourselves, an old man like me and you, since these people will go away and say that we think we are friends of one another — for I consider myself of your number — though we were not able to find out precisely what a friend is.”

As Socrates’ encounter with Lysis and Menexenus illustrates, social distance is not an insurmountable obstacle when it comes to forming friendships.

“Plato’s dialogue fits my scientific understanding perfectly… [they become friends] once they get out of their heads … connected in a moment of shared vulnerability, which is, ‘We don’t know,’” Kanter said. “That moment of shared vulnerability, of that shared confusion or not knowing, this can happen between any two people across cultures, race, or gender. Once you get that to happen, real friendships can occur, and that’s you know … that's the beauty. That's the goal.”

It’s impossible to say what Plato intended his audience to take away from any of his dialogues, let alone one as opaque as the “Lysis.”

Nevertheless, after reading the dialogue, as I set out on my own journey into the unknown this autumn, I plan on embracing the friends I encounter along the way. And rather than only asking them for answers, maybe I’ll try asking them for questions as well.

Reach writer Zinnia Hansen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @HansenZinnia

