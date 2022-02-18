2022 Critical Issues Lecture Series: Writer Tobi Haslett speaks on the world of art

On Friday, Feb. 11, critic and essayist Tobi Haslett spoke as part of the School of Art + Art History + Design’s 2022 Critical Issues Lecture Series. This year’s Zoom-based series, hosted along with the Henry Art Gallery, invites guest lecturers such as artists and scholars to speak on contemporary art and other topics.
Speaking on his career, Haslett’s talk was followed by a Q&A session. According to the event press release, Haslett writes about art, film, and literature; during the lecture, he focused on his experiences writing about art.
Haslett began the lecture by discussing the history behind the world of art in relation to the public sphere. Haslett highlighted the privatization of the public sphere and the resulting difficulty of becoming an artist.
“More and more people ended up realizing there isn't a built-in audience for their work,” Haslett said during the lecture. “There isn't a built-in way to survive as an artist, or a writer, or any sort of what we now lamentably call [a] ‘creative’ in our society.”
After attending the University of Chicago, Haslett moved to New York City to pursue a career in film writing, while also working various other jobs. After an internship with Bookforum, he applied for Artforum’s Critics’ Picks, which are 300-word reviews of gallery shows.
“That was me with an interest in nonfiction film suddenly writing about a gallery show,” Haslett said. “Artforum liked it and they’re just like, ‘OK well, maybe you'd like to do more writing for Critics' Picks.’”
Haslett also noted his goals as a burgeoning member of the New York City art world. In his writing, Haslett aimed for elegant, understandable, and intelligent language. He viewed his experience writing for Critics’ Picks as beneficial to learning discipline and skills as an art critic. Simultaneously, he desired to develop a staunch political perspective.
After graduating college and continuing his writing career, Haslett chose to attend graduate school to earn a Ph.D in English. According to Haslett, he wanted to have free time for writing without having to work another job.
“I’ll go do this thing that’ll make me smarter, that will force me to read some things that I might not necessarily read on my own that I know are valuable,” Haslett said.
Haslett went on to share the stories behind some of his pieces and read aloud excerpts from them. “The Tear Gas Biennial” is the first piece he introduced, which is a work Haslett made in collaboration with two other artists. This piece centers around the 2019 Whitney Biennial and a proposed boycott in protest of Warren Kanders, former vice chairman of the Whitney Museum of American Art.
Haslett concluded the lecture by answering a few questions from participants and revealed more about his inspirations and thoughts on writing.
“We know that this society is driven by inequities and brutal paradoxes,” Haslett said. “Faced with this specific profiteer of state violence, we also find ourselves in a place to act. It is not a pristine place, but we must learn again, or for the first time, to say no.”
The 2022 Critical Issues Lecture Series is accessible to the public through the School of Art + Art History + Design’s website.
Reach contributing writer Zoë Nichols at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @zoenickels
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.