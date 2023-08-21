2023 Seattle Tattoo Exposition: a melting pot of community

From Aug. 18 to 20, the Seattle Center hosted the annual Seattle Tattoo Expos, a large exhibition celebrating and promoting tattoo culture in the Emerald City.

The event mainly serves to show off as many artists as possible, allowing artists to grow their customer base and customers to find the perfect tattoo artist for them. This year, the event was able to bring in over 250 artists from across the world, each with different styles and skill sets. I was able to speak to Chad Hartgrave, a tattoo artist at Hidden Hand Tattoo, who provided insights on the artists featured.

“There are artists from all over the world that go to [the expo],” Hartgrave said. “But there [are] also a lot of local artists, so instead of pursuing websites and Instagram pages and stuff like that, if you were to actually come to the expo, you're gonna see people’s artwork right there in person. It’s a great way to see a kind of overview of what Seattle has to offer as far as body art.”

The Seattle Tattoo Expo has been running for over 20 years, and has been a pillar of the city’s tattoo community. Along with hundreds of artists and parlors, the expo also hosts live music, tattoo competitions, vendor galleries, and other live events. One highlight of this year's expo was the new inclusion of Burlesque Karaoke, hosted by Ruby Mimosa.

With the expansion of the event over the years, the expo has been able to draw in new demographics and communities in Seattle. Hartgrave, who has been a part of the expo for over a decade, spoke on these changes.

“Tattooing has gotten extremely popular and a lot more people are doing it these days,” Hartgrave said. “I’ve seen [the expo] get busier over the last several years. You see a lot more families and newcomers to tattooing and all that. It’s not just collectors and enthusiasts. There’s always an overwhelming amount of artists and artistry.”

This new growth was highlighted as one of the most interesting elements of the Seattle Tattoo Expo, as it is able to bring together the tattoo community, and show all it has to offer to those interested in body art. The expo happens yearly, and is currently being managed by the team at Hidden Hand Tattoo, an award-winning studio in Seattle.

