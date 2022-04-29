A day fit for booklovers

Buying books is my favorite hobby — yes, you read that right. The actual experience of reading has dropped significantly since I started college; reading as a practice now often leaves me shaken and anxious (oh, how I love being a psychology major). My complicated relationship with reading aside, Independent Bookstore Day continues to be one of my favorite days of the year.
Independent Bookstore Day takes place on the last Saturday in April, with this year’s celebrations falling on April 30.
This year, Seattle’s Independent Bookstore Day will divert from its predecessors by making the event a 10-day-long challenge; the excursion includes passports stamped at each bookstore you support. Though buying a book at each store is not necessary, I would highly recommend it, as buying books supports authors and bookstores. If you succeed in reaching all 24 participating stores, you will be crowned a Bookstore Day Champion, as well as receive a 25% off coupon to use at all bookstores involved in the event.
Though the event is now not so much one day as it is 10, April 30 will still be full of celebrations. The fun won’t have to end when the stores close their doors for the night.
“We will still be primarily focusing on Indie Bookstore Day as [April 30] even though you can visit all 24 bookstores in Seattle over 10 days to get the passport stamped,” Kalani Kapahua, general manager of Third Place Books Ravenna, said.
Independent Bookstore Day 2021 looked similar to this year’s setup.
“We did a version of it last year during the height of the pandemic, too,” Kapahua said. “This year, things are a little bit more open, so we are allowing more in-store purchasing, whereas last year you could purchase online through all the bookstores.”
Since books hold a special place in my heart — and a large space in my very small dorm room — I have been to the majority of independent bookstores in Seattle. However, I realized I hadn’t been to any of Third Place Books’ three locations; this oversight had to be immediately remedied.
A quick trip on the 372 and I arrived at Third Place Books Ravenna. The night before, I had spent at least two hours on their website, searching for every book on my Goodreads want-to-read list. I was astounded by their selection and seemingly endless inventory; walking through the doors, I knew their website was not an illusion — they did indeed have every book on my list. I am glad to have another bookstore to support, especially one in such close proximity to UW.
“[Independent Bookstore Day] is really cool because a lot of Seattle bookstores also come together to unite for a shared celebration about why books matter, why bookstores matter, [and] why independent booksellers matter, so it’s a great way to come together and celebrate our love of reading and our love of books,” Kapahua said.
Kapahua recommended picking up “We Run the Tides” by Vendela Vida, “Time Is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong, and “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel when supporting bookstores over the course of the next week.
I would highly recommend picking up anything by Sally Rooney, as well as “Know My Name” by Chanel Miller (though be sure to read all of the trigger warnings beforehand). I sometimes get carried away when discussing my favorite books and authors. But, if chaotic bookish conversations interest you, check out “The Rooneycast,” a podcast hosted by myself and fellow Arts + Culture Editor Joshua Lee, devoted to Sally Rooney’s fictional works “Normal People” and “Conversations with Friends.”
“The reason I’ve been at Third Place Books for like eight years is the great sense of community building … I just love seeing how meaningful it is to the neighborhood that you’re in and the community of people, and it really is like that third place,” Kapahua said. “It’s been such a joy to see children come into the store and buy their books … This is why we love bookstores — it’s to see that love of reading grow and build.”
Independent bookstores are a safe space in a time of great uncertainty. I feel comforted when standing between towering bookshelves, each one bound to have a new favorite.
On April 30 and the following nine days, go out and explore Seattle, stopping at a bookstore or two (or 24) along the way.
