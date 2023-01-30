'A dream you could never stir from'

I always enjoy a chance to soak up a little culture at the Meany Center for the Performing Arts. Behzod Abduraimov’s Jan. 24 solo piano performance didn’t disappoint.

Though at times a bit difficult to follow, it was an astonishing tour de force that offered glimpses into the multitude of global traditions through which classical piano has been interpreted.

Abduraimov, a world-renowned pianist who was born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, a sister city to Seattle, has traveled all around the globe, stunning audiences with his technical skill, passion, and nuance. In addition to his solo performances, he has also played with some of the world’s most eminent orchestras.

“We had been hearing about Behzod's incredible playing for the last several years, and knew his musicianship was quite powerful and he was becoming an important voice in classical music,” the Meany Center’s executive and artistic director, Michelle Witt, said over email.

Abduraimov began his set with Florence Price’s “Fantasie nègre No.1,” which takes inspiration from the spiritual “Sinner, Please Don't Let This Harvest Pass.” Price was the first Black woman to have a major American orchestra perform one of her symphonies. As the Meany's program describes, in her “Fantasie nègre” series, one encounters both the Western classical tradition and “the rich legacy of African American folk idioms and melodies.”

When Abduraimov lifted his hands from the keyboard after the final — and particularly powerful — stretch, my jaw dropped. Despite the pianist’s origins in Uzbekistan, I felt like we had just heard a piece of America’s complicated soul interpreted through Abduraimov’s playing.

The next piece, “Kreisleriana, 8 Fantasies for Piano,” written by German composer Robert Schumann, was less accessible. It had an epic narrative arc, but as a layperson in the realm of music’s arcane intricacies, I found it difficult to see how the movements were connected.

Though, even when I couldn’t follow the music, I could always focus on how Abduraimov’s hands danced across the keyboard. It was particularly impressive that Abduraimov was able to perform the whole thing from memory, considering the piece’s length.

After intermission, Abduraimov returned with another shorter piece, this time, from his native Uzbekistan. Listening to Abduraimov play Dilorom Saidaminova’s “The Walls of Ancient Bukhara,” I was once again swept off to a new corner of the world and a new metaphysical topography. With Abduraimov fastidiously, reverently, laying the stones, I could see the walls rising before me in my mind’s eye.

Witt described Saidaminova as “one of the most important living Uzbek composers,” and I now understand why. Through Abduraimov, I could imagine Saidaminova conjuring the mythic landscape of Uzbekistan to then-Soviet-Union audiences.

The last piece Abduraimov played as part of his official set was Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” The piece was composed as an ode to his friend, artist Viktor Hartmann, who died unexpectedly. To honor the artist’s memory, Mussorgsky tried to render his drawings as music.

Though, as the program tells us, this idea was not uncommon at the time. “The truly original feature of the music is the Promenade music with which it opens and which then recurs, appropriately altered in character, binding the work together.” This feature is particularly effective because the uneven rhythm of the promenades resembles a visitor ambling through a gallery.

While I also had some difficulty following this piece, the Meany’s program notes, written by local writer Susan Halpern to describe each image in detail, helped me stay somewhat grounded. Once again, the force and self-possession of Abduraimov’s playing astonished me. He was able to summon a storm, then still it at a moment’s notice.

After vigorous applause, Abduraimov returned to the stage for an encore. He ended the evening with an expert rendition of “La campanella.” Despite the song's notorious difficulty and the performance’s looming end, he made the music feel like a dream you could never stir from.

Reach writer Zinnia Hansen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @HansenZinnia

