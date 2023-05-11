After spawning a breadth of research for 18 months, unsure of what would turn up, the Black Collectivity research team was able to choreograph, design, and assemble a truly impressive performance. The team — made up of Nia-Amina Minor, Akoiya Harris, David Rue, and Marco Farroni — was able to showcase this dance piece through the Seattle Artist Residency Program at Velocity.

Through their journey in the UW archives and the Henry Art Gallery sifting through oral histories, newspapers, and photographs, the name Syvilla Fort — a Black dancer born in Seattle in 1917 — kept emerging from the ashes of history.

Fort symbolized a voice of Black dance and choreography for Seattle in the early 20th century. A particularly notable, evening-length solo of Fort’s work would come to be the muse for their dance: “A Practice of Return.”

“In [the solo, itself] were these solos that [Fort] choreographed throughout time,” dancer Jiamond Elizabeth said. “She is Black collectivity.”

The act of layering stories is something that the Black Collectivity knew they wanted to include — how to get them would be the next question.

“Black people have had other ways of archiving because they’ve been kept out of institutional archives,” Harris, a researcher and dancer, said. “If we are in the institutional archives, what are we in there for?”

This caused them to look at other sources outside of UW’s Special Collections, and start gathering the oral histories of living people. The team saw this as an opportunity to re-evaluate how they would traditionally source and analyze their material.

For example, Harris explained how one archival photo of Seattle dancers left out the name of a Black dancer in the margins. This anonymity and neglect of Black dancers further informed their story, and encouraged them to creatively fill in these gaps, ultimately giving them an opportunity to embellish the dance with their personal stories.

Harris gave some insight as to how she used the story of her mother's career as a dancer in the performance. Like Fort, her mother was a student at Cornish College of the Arts who was also likely one of the only Black dancers.

This parallel to Fort’s life was even integrated into the piece, as a recording of Harris’ mother's voice played in the opening minutes of “A Practice of Return.”

Elizabeth described how researcher and dancer Minor would create a new Pinterest board filled with photos or archival material to inspire movement for that day of rehearsals. Their final costumes eventually took on a similar look to these Pinterest boards.

“The idea behind the costumes was a tapestry or quilt, layering these stories onto one another,” Elizabeth said. “Quilting is a big thing in African American culture.”

Their physical research, likewise, was layered with jazz, Caribbean, and burlesque influence, fueled through various workshops and improv exercises. The audience was even able to join in on this motif.

As an audience member, I was a bit jarred in the beginning of the performance as we all stood in a small, condensed space. Slow, contemporary movement floated the dancers through the close-knit crowd.

“We’ve all just experienced something that’s pretty awkward and vulnerable,” Elizabeth said. “It readies you to receive information in a new way.”

After they drifted through the crowd, both the audience and performers collectively moved from behind a large, fringed, panel of fabric into our seats.

“When you come from that fringe and you go to the seats, you ready yourself for performance,” Elizabeth said. “It makes the space an even playing field.”

The act of literally moving from the fringe symbolized the theme of a collective experience — in some way, we all come from the fringe. Elizabeth explained how the act of including the audience in the performance decolonizes viewership, and deconstructs the hierarchies between performer and viewer.

The show hosted coalescing histories, pooling from communities of the past and present. It’s a reminder that just because our histories may not be visible to us, they materialize in our bodies whether we’re aware of them or not.

"Just because you can't see stars during the day, doesn't mean they're not there," Harris said.

This metaphor addresses the unseen and untold histories of Black people — especially in the arts. Groups like Black Collectivity and the performers of “A Practice of Return” have exemplified that dance is just one way to manifest such stories.

Reach writer Sarah Newman at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SarahNewman25

