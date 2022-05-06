A return to form: UW Taiko Kai hosts first in-person spring concert since beginning of pandemic

The 720-seat Roethke Auditorium swelled with a thunderous rumble as UW Taiko Kai performers took the stage for their 2022 spring concert. Just as a summer storm may crack and pull at the trees below, club performers, with feet wide and arms in motion, struck with synchronized fluidity, sending a pulse of life into the crowd with every beat — no microphones necessary.
“Taiko, it really lets you get out the stress; and then the vibrations you feel, it feels really great,” Kie Shin, club officer and ninth generation member, said. “I think it’s a really good instrument if you’re interested in exploring your wild side, if you want to be more dynamic and you’re interested in music.”
UW Taiko Kai is a club about building community and embracing Japanese culture. With every generation of members in the nine years since its founding, club leaders have been teaching the art of Taiko drumming in the North American group style, known as kumi-daiko.
“[You get] more of an appreciation for other types of music besides just Western,” Lily Lockwood, first-year student and ninth generation club member, said. “Listening to Taiko has brought me closer to Japanese culture and I feel like it’s not as marketed … [You get] more background knowledge of other people and how they live.”
The annual spring concert is UW Taiko Kai’s biggest event, a two-hour themed concert that requires planning as early as the previous summer. For the last two years, the pandemic has kept the club from hosting the concert in person, so this year’s show was something of a return to form.
This year’s theme, “Avatar: The Last Air-Drummer” — named after the popular show “Avatar: The Last Airbender” — offered a loose narrative framework for the concert to follow. The concert was broken into three acts, “Water,” “Earth,” and “Fire,” and some performers were cast as key characters from the show, delivering quick bits of dialogue during transitions that conveyed the overarching story.
Many of the songs were picked to fit with key elements from the chosen theme, such as “A Dance with Dragons” in the third act, which relates to an idea from the show that early firebending was learned from dragons.
To fill in the gaps, songs from the club’s own repertoire were included. Some, like “Swing,” are longtime favorites, while others were more recently added, such as “Yume” — composed in 2020 by club officer and eighth generation member Souma Yabuki.
“There’s no written sheet music, so you basically have to learn it by passing it down orally from other people, which can make it a bit difficult,” Owen Tanaka, club director and seventh generation member, said. “But I think that’s what makes it unique … It’s kind of a tradition that you pass down.”
Members are also able to develop strong bonds with each other, Tanaka explained, because it’s a fairly small group that meets for several hours a week. Everyone generally gets a chance to perform, and the dynamic nature of Taiko drumming — in contrast to many Western drumming styles — helps members develop their stage presence and confidence.
“Especially the first year you do it, it’s like growing outside your comfort zone,” Jason Aochi, first-year student and ninth generation member, said. “Taiko Kai tries to teach you, and over time you get better at it; Taiko Kai’s also great if you’re always willing to learn something new, even as a second year and beyond.”
Students interested in getting involved are encouraged to follow UW Taiko Kai on their website or Instagram to be notified of upcoming events, including their performance at the University District Street Fair and upcoming fall workshop, where all students are encouraged to participate regardless of experience level.
“It’s great that this club accepts entirely new people, because I don’t think you can do that at a community level,” Shin said. “It’s nice that you’re in college and you get to actually learn from scratch and build that little basic knowledge — so after you graduate you can probably continue if you want.”
Reach writer Hunter Bos at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_HunterBos
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.