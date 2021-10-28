‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ comes to UW

In Oscar Wilde’s long-running comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest,” truth and identity come into focus through a lighthearted game of double lives.
From Nov. 12-21, with preview days Nov. 6 and Nov. 9, the UW School of Drama will be presenting their contemporary, “Vanity Fair”-esque adaptation of Wilde’s classic over 12 performances at the Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse Theater — the School of Drama’s first live and in-person performance since March 2020.
The art of identity — crafting different personas for pure entertainment value and self-expression — will be explored by stage director Kelly Kitchens.
The play follows two bachelors, Algernon and Jack, and unbeknownst to each other, their secret lives. Playgoers can experience the story of friends trying their best to live a fulfilling life in Victorian England.
“If they had social media in the 19th century, I would absolutely follow them out of sheer curiosity and supreme delight,” Kitchens said in a press release.
Masks and proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test are required for entry. Ticket prices range from $5 to $20. Tickets are available at the School of Drama’s website.
