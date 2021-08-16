Studio Ghibli Fest: Re-experiencing the magic

“I’d rather be a pig than a facist,” is one of my favorite lines from a movie.
The dialogue leading up to Porco Rosso’s famous one-liner takes place in a theater, with the anthropomorphized pig and his former colleague discussing the fascist government and the future of Italy. Between fictional politics and the dreamy visuals of “Porco Rosso,” this vignette captures what I love most about Studio Ghibli.
For the uninitiated, Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata were the auteur founders of this mythical company, producing internationally-acclaimed films like “Grave of the Fireflies,” “My Neighbor Totoro,” and the Academy Award-winning “Spirited Away.” The themes and topics span an enormous range that one review cannot possibly cover, but there is a wonderful sincerity that makes Studio Ghibli so memorable.
What I remember fondly about the Ghibli filmography is the love and care that goes into each of the films. Every frame is storyboarded and drawn by hand, which contrasts heavily with other animation styles that Japanese and Western films use. This desire by Miyazaki and Takahata to also tell compelling stories with a childlike wonder is an honest take on the world that I wish more animation studios would embrace. On top of that, each tale has a moral that teaches something about ourselves and the worlds we occupy.
Though these films have long since finished their original runs, Studio Ghibli Fest is an annual festival that screens subtitled and English-dubbed versions of different Ghibli films in U.S. theaters. The films change each festival, with 2021’s selection including “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “Castle in the Sky,” and “My Neighbor Totoro” screening from early October to December in Seattle and across the United States.
Watching any of these films in theaters is a wonderful experience that is both breathtaking and invigorating.
“Spirited Away” and “Castle in the Sky” are two of my personal favorites, capturing themes of life and death in a carefully curated way. In both films, the protagonists go through a cycle of strife with the supernatural, but ultimately overcome these challenges through friendship and perseverance. There are influences from Shintoism and Buddhism that ties together these themes and motifs with the masterful aesthetic showcases of Miyazaki’s native Japan.
“Howl’s Moving Castle” and “My Neighbor Totoro” are about family. Whether that be found or blood-related, there is a hope that permeates both adventures and a mysticism about the world that plays wonderfully into the imagination brought to life. These two films are built around the inherent belief that life is beautiful in spite of the hardship that comes with it, an approach that shows audiences there is hope wherever you go.
Although they are not being shown this year, three other Ghibli films that I remember watching during other Studio Ghibli Fests that I recommend are “Princess Mononoke,” “The Wind Rises,” and “The Tale of Princess Kaguya.”
“Princess Mononoke” is by far the darkest of Ghibli’s selections, as the story draws heavily from Japanese folklore and environmental themes. In a struggle between humanity and nature, the film depicts a terrifying reality in which neither can ever conquer the other, but can easily destroy one another. This theme of war and the fragility of life is continued in the “Wind Rises,” where a young engineer faces the cruel reality of his airplanes being used for warfare.
But, my favorite Ghibli film is Takahata’s retelling of “The Tale of Princess Kaguya.” A princess born from bamboo provides wealth and fame for her hard-working family, but ultimately wants nothing more than to live a simple life that she cannot return to. As Takahata’s last film, it feels like a farewell, but also a reflection on living with intention.
That is what makes the Studio Ghibli Fest thoughtful and worth attending; it showcases films that present masterful art for audience members to not only indulge in, but wholeheartedly embrace.
