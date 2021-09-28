Quad Flicks and the Late Night Carnival kick off the first week of Dawg Daze

On Sept. 24, the booming echoes of the Husky Marching Band could be heard throughout U-District, from West to North Campus. For the first time in two years, Quad Flicks and the Late Night Carnival made its return, though fully masked.
At Quad Flicks, ASUW Arts + Entertainment, along with First Year Programs (FYP), hosted a screening of the 1999 film “10 Things I Hate About You.”
Joan Swartwood, a first-year undergraduate, attended Quad Flicks and the Late Night Carnival during one of her first nights as a UW student. The chosen movie was not her cup of tea.
“Honestly, I found it very uncomfortable to watch,” Swartwood said. “Maybe I just cringe too easily. I did appreciate the UW and Seattle area references, though.”
After the movie, students swarmed Red Square for the Late Night Carnival. The event, produced by the UW Residential Programming Board and FYP, featured several food trucks, two bouncy houses, and a bombastic performance from the Husky Marching Band. The anticipation of a new school year could be felt in the air. Yet, with such large crowds, assessing the events and the atmosphere proved to be a challenge.
“The marching band’s performance was a highlight,” Swartwood said. “The lines were very, very long. The crowdedness, particularly the mob over by the DJ, induced many flashbacks to pre-COVID-19 times.”
Like the rest of the programming for Dawg Daze, attendees were required to follow all UW COVID-19 health and safety procedures, including wearing masks indoors and outside. However, the events were not as COVID-19 safe as advertised.
“I couldn’t even count how many people I saw without masks on, crowded together on the Quad and at the carnival — some because they were eating, others just because they could,” Swartwood said.
Though some safety guidelines were not followed as well as they should have been, the events were a positive introduction to life at the UW.
“I’m so glad I get to be starting my college experience at least partially in-person,” Swartwood said.
Reach Arts + Culture Co-Editors Anna Ergeson and Joshua Lee at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @annaergeson @theleejosh
