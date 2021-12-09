For gamers, by gamers

Seattle is situated between several behemoths in gaming and technology with Microsoft in the north and both Nintendo and Valve in the east. UW further adds to the vibrant gaming scene with a varsity esports team. Despite the numerous companies that UW students interact with as customers — or, upon graduation, as employees — Seattle previously lacked a central store for hardware and accessories to support the high demand. Enter RazerStore, a well-known, international company dedicated to providing gamers with gear and equipment that has opened its third U.S. location in U-Village.
RazerStore aspires to be more than just a store full of peripherals and hardware. Its goal is to enhance students’ experiences at UW from gaming and music production to Twitch streaming and development. Students receive a 5% discount on all systems and 20% off all peripherals to further support their experience.
Andy Shafer, the store manager of Razer’s Las Vegas location, shared his experiences as a UW Tacoma graduate transitioning into specialized retail sales.
“I’ve been in retail my entire career,” Shafer said. “When I heard we were opening a store in Las Vegas, I was like, ‘I've always known about Razer and want to know more about Razer.’ Exploring that process and now being part of Razer, I absolutely love it. Looking back at things that I learned, this is one of the first places in my career that I’m using the things I learned at school on a day-to-day basis and that’s unique to a lot of other retail.”
Shafer, who is a casual gamer outside of his job, is enthusiastic to combine his passions to help customers — especially now that these passions have brought him back to his home state.
“It’s always such a beautiful area,” Shafer said. “I always love coming to campus when I can. And that’s one of the things I like about the RazerStore location here, how close it is.”
Razer’s employees — from retail sales to corporate — are known as Evangelists to emphasize the role of sharing their product with the gaming community. The four battle stations loaded with popular MMORPG games such as League of Legends and Valorant are free and open to use for the public.
“Being this close to UW is definitely an opportunity for students to come in and use our motto of ‘touch, play, stay’ in store,” Shafer said.
As an added benefit of being close to other tech companies’ headquarters, RazerStore Seattle highlights specialty merchandise such as controllers that match the exact color of official Xbox gear and officially licensed controllers and headsets featuring well-known characters like Master Chief from the Halo series.
Beyond its impact in bringing communities together, Razer is committed to sustainability in an industry known for its rapid consumption. In addition to encouraging customers to trade-in used peripherals and hardware, Razer saves 10 trees from deforestation for each Sneki Snek product sold through their partnership with Conservation International.
RazerStore is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its U-Village location.
