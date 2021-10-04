Catharsis and hope: Lucy Dacus and Y La Bamba perform at Neptune Theatre

On Sept. 29, Lucy Dacus performed at the Neptune Theatre as part of a tour promoting her new album “Home Video” with Portland-based band Y La Bamba opening.
Led by singer Luz Elena Mendoza, Y La Bamba succeeded in hyping up the crowd for the concert to come with their infectious, danceable beats. Mendoza had a joyful and energetic stage presence, always dancing while singing and playing guitar. Y La Bamba’s dreamy melodies made for a captivating show. For a concert happening in what are still the early days of the return to live music, it was a delightful and uplifting welcome back.
Dacus has a very different performance style from Y La Bamba’s Mendoza, but it was no less enjoyable. Even in her more upbeat songs, Lacus brought a more reserved — though no less talented — energy to the stage. It took the crowd a little bit to catch up from Y La Bamba’s energetic opening, but once they came around, the result was a truly moving, collective experience.
It was fascinating to watch the way Dacus and her band translated the album into a live performance. Notably, in order to mimic the atmospheric panning guitar of “Cartwheel,” guitarist Jacob Blizard and bassist Dominic Angelella both picked up guitars and played on opposite ends of the stage, while Dacus played bass in the center. Similarly, Dacus’ performance of “Partner In Crime” featured the same vocal distortion that appears in the album.
The highlight of the concert was Dacus’ performance of her song “Thumbs” — the moment when the concert truly began to click. The minimalist backing combined with Dacus’ powerful voice and gut-wrenching performance created a deeply emotional experience. The song is something of a cult classic among Dacus’ fans.
Dacus often performed “Thumbs” at concerts before its release, always asking fans not to record the track. In a recent interview for the podcast “Song Exploder,” hosted by Hrishikesh Hirway, Dacus discussed the unanticipated effects of this tradition.
“It actually created a bond, the fact that people respected that,” Dacus said. “Just, mutual trust that I actually hadn’t felt at shows before … it felt so awesome.”
Hearing the crowd sing along to such a personal, painful song provided the kind of communal experience — a “bond,” as Dacus puts it — that has been so sorely missing from the past two years of virtual concerts.
All in all, Lucy Dacus and Y La Bamba put on the kind of rousing, emotional show that reminds us all why we love live music in the first place. Dacus closed the show with a performance of her cathartic hit “Night Shift,” which brought down the house with its raw guitar and scream-able lyrics. Surrounded by a thousand strangers singing the words, “In five years, I hope the songs feel like covers / Dedicated to new lovers,” I was reminded that better times are, in fact, ahead of us.
Reach Podcast Editor Ari Snyder at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ari_snyder1
