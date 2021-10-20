‘The World of Noh’ with Munenori Takeda

The intrigue of Japanese culture continues to captivate audiences around the world with remnants of pre-modern, and even ancient, society interwoven within the fabric of contemporary Japan. Japanese theater in particular has captured the awe of spectators since its origins several centuries ago. Noh — the world’s longest continuously running theater — left its mark on the drama community while inspiring artists and students to appreciate the old Japanese still used in Noh plays today.
Stephen Sumida, professor emeritus of American ethnic studies, introduced Munenori Takeda, a world-renowned Noh actor, during Washin Kai’s event, “The World of Noh Drama.”
Noh, which originates from the Ashikaga shogunate in the 14th century, is carefully crafted with every action rehearsed. There is, as Takeda emphasized during the event, no improvising in a Noh play. A ceremonial art of the succeeding Tokugawa government, performers had a stage inside warlords’ castles just for Noh. The original elements of Noh theater are incorporated into contemporary theater, as was depicted by Takeda during his performance at the event.
Paul Atkins, professor of Japanese language and literature, hosted a Q&A session with Takeda and served as the Japanese to English interpreter during the event.
“If you emphasize the top half, it looks sad,” Atkins said in his interpretation of Takeda’s explanation regarding a Noh mask. “If you emphasize the bottom half, it looks angry.”
The masks Takeda shared during the event — only a small portion of the hundreds of masks — illustrated the intricacy of Noh. By tilting a woman's mask at different angles, for example, the actor can depict different moods and expressions with a single prop. Other cues, such as a woman with disheveled hair, indicate the emotional state of characters in the play such as jealousy, in this example.
The masks were only a small part of the overall Noh performance. Noh, which requires actors to train on all instruments and play all kinds of roles — whether it be a young girl or a demon — takes a lifetime of devotion to excel in.
Takeda, for example, is only at the beginning of his career in Noh, despite having accumulated more experience than some people do in their entire careers at just 43-years-old. Noh actors are typically thought to have reached their peak around age 60.
“Traditional Japanese culture is what makes Japan Japan,” Atkins said. “And that it's really important and we should continue this legacy.”
When asked about the future of Washin Kai — which had been in-person before the COVID-19 pandemic — Atkins mentioned the potential for hybrid events.
“The benefits of being online are so great and we have such a broad reach for people … I don't see us going back to live only,” Atkins said. “But we are eager to have the thrill and the excitement of live events.”
Yumi Iwasaki, a board member of Washin Kai, emphasized the importance of continuing the study of traditional Japanese at a university with a long history of language study such as UW.
“We've had phenomenal success in raising public awareness of the field,” Iwasaki said.
Washin Kai will host an event on haiku in the upcoming spring quarter with details forthcoming. The event recording will be posted to Washin Kai’s page when it is available.
